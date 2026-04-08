An Irate John Schneider Was Ejected From Blue Jays-Dodgers World Series Rematch

John Schneider will be watching the remainder of the Blue Jays’s game from the clubhouse.

During the second game of a three-game set against the Dodgers, a rematch of last season’s World Series, Schneider found himself face-to-face with home plate umpire Dan Merzel. Toronto’s starter Kevin Gausman had just been called for a balk after a pitch thrown to Alex Freeland, which saw Hyeseong Kim get a free pass from first to second base.

Schneider was livid over the balk call, which also seemed to catch Gausman off guard. The Jays manager came out to give an earful to Merzel, who didn’t take very long to give him the boot and send him back into the locker room.

Have a look at the moment, during which Schneider was quite literally red in the face with rage.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider LOST HIS MIND because the umpire ejected him for arguing a balk call pic.twitter.com/EyZrxaK4UH — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 8, 2026

Cameras caught the entire exchange, and it doesn’t take a lip-reading expert to decipher some of the expletives that were coming out of Schneider’s mouth. The verbal barrage lasted about 30 seconds before he turned and stomped toward the Blue Jays dugout and into the clubhouse.

Gausman’s delivery is somewhat unique, though he’s consistent in his motion. When getting set on the mound, the right-hander lifts and plants his front leg repeatedly, in something of a bouncing motion. The pitch in question looked like a pretty standard pitch from the 35-year-old, though the umpires seemingly didn’t think he had gotten set before throwing, resulting in the balk call.

It wasn’t an insignificant moment, either. The balk enabled Kim to move to second uncontested. In the same at-bat, Freeland, the Dodgers’ No. 9 hitter, was able to drive him home with an RBI single to right field, making it a 3–0 game. Gausman retired the following three batters, so it’s certainly not out of the question that he could’ve navigated his way out of the inning without surrendering a run if the balk had not been issued. In a close game, that ended up being a highly consequential decision from the umpires.

At 4–7, Toronto is off to a rocky start to the new season, just a few months removed from their run to the 2025 World Series, where they lost to L.A. in seven games. After losing the opening game of the World Series rematch 14–2, and with injuries already piling on, the last thing the Jays needed was to be on the wrong side of a controversial call in a big moment.

The situation left Schneider about as angry as fans have seen him during his Blue Jays tenure, and after airing his grievances to Merzel over the balk, he was left to trudge back into the clubhouse.

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