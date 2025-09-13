Are the Blue Jays the Best Team in the American League Right Now?
Up until the beginning of August, the best team in the American League was arguably the Detroit Tigers, but the Toronto Blue Jays have flipped the script since then.
At 85-62, the Blue Jays now have the best record in the AL and third-best in baseball, trailing only the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies.
Toronto has started the month 6-4 as they continue to have a strong offensive showing. Two of their wins in September they have amassed at least 12 runs, and that was on the road. The team is able to compete at a high level at home in a fashion that has made them almost unbeatable at Rogers Centre with the second-best home record in baseball, trailing only the Phillies. That will be an important aspect of their run in October.
What Makes the Blue Jays So Good?
Nobody who follows baseball could have guessed that the Blue Jays would be where they are right now. Back at the end of May they were two games under .500 and not in the conversation for winning their division. Now, they sit three games ahead in the AL East led by explosive offense.
The key to their success comes down to depth they have in their lineup. There are a few star players who have stolen the show during this season like Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but anyone in this batting order is capable of making a big play, what makes them deadly.
Bichette had been incredible before hitting the injured list, leading the MLB in hits and approached the 100-RBI mark to compliment his slash line of .311/.357/.453 on the year. Daulton Varsho has had a breakout showing this season after missing a good chunk of time on the IL. His 18 home runs puts him tied for fourth on the team, and that's with just 58 games under his belt.
Toronto also does not give up on games when they trail, owning the most comeback victories in the AL (44) that is tied for the most in baseball. The Blue Jays are able to come out on top in close games, which is important in the postseason when things get tight and everyone is focused on the task at hand.
This group has become the real deal following the red-hot form they found in the summer months, and it's hard to look at their combination of high-end starting pitching and a deep, explosive lineup and not believe they are the best team in the American League.