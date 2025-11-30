This Infielder Could Be Best Backup Option if Bo Bichette Leaves

The Toronto Blue Jays have made it clear their intention next season is to return as a contender in the American League. Earlier in the week, they handed starting pitcher Dylan Cease a seven-year, $210 million contract. It's a massive upgrade for the starting rotation.

However, their top priority this offseason is not complete. Blue Jays fans have been eager to know if infielder Bo Bichette will return to Toronto or head into a new direction. The front office has to account for all scenarios. So if Bichette leaves, there is one clear option that could help alleviate his departure.

Blue Jays Should Trade for Ketel Marte

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Per Spotrac, Bichette's contract could sit at eight years worth $186 million. After signing Cease, it may be difficult to haul up that much money for the star shortstop. However, that doesn't mean they can't make a splash move, and trading for second baseman Ketel Marte could be the perfect response.

MLB Network insider Jon Morosi has reported that Toronto has checked in with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Marte. They are actively listening to offers for the 31-year-old who has spent nine seasons with the Diamondbacks. He was named an All-Star for the second consecutive year while slashing .283/.376/.517 with 28 home runs.

He has six years left on his contract at around $103.5 million. Marte would be an elite option at the top of the order, and gold glover Andres Gimenez can slide to shortstop. Kerry Miller of bleacherreport.com named Marte as a backup option to losing Bichette, but also said the Blue Jays could do nothing and it would be a viable option.

The current makeup of the infield includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Gimenez, Ernie Clement, and Addison Barger. That is certainly a solid group, but it's not plausible to expect players like Clement and Barger to continue to play as good as they did in the playoffs. Marte brings an exceptional pedigree with proven postseason success. He was a big reason why Arizona marched to the World Series in 2023.

Outside of Bichette, the middle infield market is slim. Cheaper options could include guys like Willi Castro, Luis Arraez, or Luis Rengifo. If they don't make a big splash for a top infielder, it seems likely the Blue Jays will stick with their internal options.

Retaining Bichette is the ideal outcome for Toronto. The familiarity with the franchise and the talented player he is gives the Blue Jays a great shot at making a deep run once more. But if the Blue Jays lose him and they still want to dominate the always competitive A.L. East, they'll have to take a big swing, and Marte is the ideal answer.

