Arizona Fall League Provides Blue Jays Prospect Opportunity To Erase Lost 2025 Season
The minor league season has come to a close for the Toronto Blue Jays prospects who have been looking to make an impression on the decision makers within the organization.
Alas, there were a few prospects who didn’t make the most of their opportunities. Whether it was injuries or ineffectiveness on the field, some youngsters will be heading into the winter with specific goals in mind for their offseason work.
There will be a few players who have the opportunity to still play in competitive settings. The Arizona Fall League provides prospects a chance to play games against some great competition, staying sharp as they head into the break.
Josh Kasevich Is Blue Jays Top Prospect Playing in Arizona Fall League
One player on the Blue Jays will be looking to take advantage of the chance being presented to him. Shortstop Josh Kasevich will be heading to the AFL this year, intending to get his career back on track after a lost 2025 campaign.
A second-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, there were many analysts who believed he would be making his Big League debut this year. Alas, those plans went out the window when he suffered multiple injuries. A stress reaction in his lower back and injury to his hand delayed his debut until Aug. 15.
Kasevich played in only 29 games at Triple-A Buffalo this year, and the results were not positive. He had a .173/.272/.184 slash line with only one extra-base hit in 114 plate appearances. It was a far cry from the .325/.382/.433 he produced in 41 games and 173 plate appearances in his first taste of Triple-A last year.
Injuries were almost certainly the reason why he struggled so much getting back on track. During his rehab at the Florida Complex League and Single-A Dunedin, he was playing well. Despite the underwhelming production, there were still positives to his performance in 2025.
“He hit .173 and slugged just .184 in 29 games back at the Minors’ top level but still showed elite patience and contact rates. The hit tool could still be there, but he’ll need to show more impact at the plate in the desert to stop from sliding down the Jays’ Top 30,” as written at MLB.com.
His participation in the AFL makes all the sense in the world. It will provide Kasevich an opportunity to put a brutal 2025 behind him and get a head start on his preparations for 2026. Getting some more live game action will help him make up for lost time after missing the first few months of the 2025 campaign.