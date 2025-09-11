Blue Jays Sending Three Top 30 Prospects To Arizona Fall League
The Toronto Blue Jays are almost certainly guaranteed to be playing October baseball this year after the season they have put together. But the question remains if they will be entering the playoffs as a division winner or not.
A strong close to the campaign will be needed for the Blue Jays to lock up their first AL East title since 2014, however, fans can rest easy knowing they will at least see their team competing in the postseason this year after missing the playoffs in disappointing fashion in 2024.
When it comes to the future of this franchise, though, some of the organization's top prospects will be on display during the 2025 Arizona Fall League. MLB Pipeline released the rosters, and Toronto is sending some notable names.
- Josh Kasevich, SS
- Edward Duran, C
- Angel Bastardo, RHP
- Alex Amalfi, RHP
- Kai Peterson, LHP
- Yondrei Rojas, RHP
- Chay Yeager, RHP
The highest-ranked prospect the Blue Jays are sending is Josh Kasevich, the second-round pick of the 2022 draft who is 13th in their pipeline. Injuries have held him back this season, so it'll be good to see what he can do in the AFL after he flashed during the early part of his career.
Edward Duran, who is ranked 14th, has flashed some hitting skills to go along with his high-end defense. Across the Single- and High-A levels this year, he slashed .275/.362/.405 with eight home runs and 47 RBI.
Angel Bastardo will make his organizational debut for Toronto in the AFL. He was a Rule 5 draft pick and was out the entire summer as he's worked his way back from Tommy John surgery, so seeing how the right-handed pitcher who ranks 30th in their pipeline looks will be interesting.
Blue Jays Paired With Four Notable Teams
Toronto's prospects will team up with the prospects from the Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals to form the Glendale Desert Dogs.
Things get underway on Oct. 6 and will run through Nov. 15, which is the day of the championship game. The MLB has made some changes to the format this year, where all six teams will make the playoffs and the top two clubs will receive a first-round bye.
The Blue Jays don't have a top 100 prospect they are sending to the AFL, but the Desert Dogs will have three on their roster by way of outfielder Josue De Paula of Los Angeles who is ranked 12th and outfielder Braden Montgomery and left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith of Chicago who are ranked 32nd and 88th, respectively.
In addition to the three top 30 prospects the Blue Jays are sending from their pipeline, the Dodgers are sending five of their guys, with the White Sox sending three, the Braves sending two and the Cardinals sending one.