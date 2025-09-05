Blue Jays Announce Smart Starting Rotation Shuffle To Give Veteran Extra Rest
The Toronto Blue Jays are beginning a massive three-game series with the New York Yankees on Friday night at Yankee Stadium.
Veteran right-hander Kevin Gausman will be taking the mound for the Blue Jays and will be opposed by their stellar rookie, Cam Schlitter. Toronto has to be ready for everything the Yankees will throw at them. New York will be looking to exact some revenge from the last times these teams played.
In a four-game series at the Rogers Centre at the end of June into July, the Blue Jays picked up a four-game sweep against their American League East rivals. That is what helped catapult Toronto into first place in the division, a lead they have held since. That lead was added to in late July when they took two out of three from the Yankees again. If they want to remain atop the AL East, they will have to earn it this weekend in the Bronx.
Gausman will be the one setting the tone on Friday night, but there has been an adjustment made with the rest of the rotation behind him. Originally, it was supposed to be Max Scherzer throwing in Game 2 on Saturday against Luis Gil. Then, in Game 3, Chris Bassitt would take the mound against Max Fried.
Blue Jays Making Tweak to Rotation vs. Yankees
Alas, that is no longer the order they will be throwing in. As shared by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, the Blue Jays have made a minor adjustment. Bassitt will now be taking the mound on Saturday afternoon and Scherzer will pitch Sunday. The idea behind the change is so that Scherzer can get a little extra rest to deal with the back tightness he is experiencing.
Given how important this series is, it makes all the sense in the world for Toronto to exhibit as much caution as they are. There is no reason to push Scherzer if he isn’t feeling 100 percent ready, allowing him the extra rest to go on Sunday. With the off day on Thursday, everyone else is pitching in regular rest as is.
Currently leading the AL East by 3.5 games, this series is going to go a long way in determining who comes out on top at the end of the regular season. There is a lot at stake, with both teams wanting to prove they can not only compete with but beat the best teams in the AL. Some much-needed positive momentum will be created for whoever comes away victorious in this three-game set.
Both teams are hot, with the Blue Jays winning three out of their last four games. New York has won nine out of their last 11 games, forcing their way back into the division picture.