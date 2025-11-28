World Series Hero Teases Potential Reunion With Blue Jays in Free Agency

The Toronto Blue Jays have a lot of questions to answer this winter as they recover from a heartbreaking World Series loss and prepare for next season.

One of those question marks is 41-year-old pitcher Max Scherzer, who's a free agent this offseason after coming up big for the Blue Jays during their playoff run. While he's already won a pair of World Series rings and is a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame, the three-time Cy Young winner isn't ready to retire just yet and wants to keep pitching next year, ideally for the reigning American League champs.

A reunion with Toronto could make sense for Scherzer, who's already talking like he's going to be back with the Blue Jays in 2026.

Scherzer Reflects on Toronto's Painful World Series Loss

Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Nearly a month after the final out of Game 7, Scherzer still can't believe the Blue Jays lost. He says the team doesn't blame anyone for the way things ended and is chomping at the bit to get back on the field.

"I want everybody in that exact same situation playing the exact same ball," Scherzer said during a recent interview with Nick Alberga and Jay Rosehill. "It's kind of weird to have that happen where you have such a gut-wrenching loss, and yet you have the whole team saying, 'No, we don't have a problem. We want to go back out there.'"

.@Jay_D_Rosehill straight-up asked Max Scherzer if there’s unfinished business in Toronto… 👀



He sure said WE and OUR a lot.



Did he tip his hand? 👇 pic.twitter.com/sWiwCMK6th — Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) November 25, 2025

Scherzer says that although the season didn't end the way Toronto wanted, the team is still proud of everything it accomplished, including winning the franchise's first pennant in 32 years. The breaks just didn't go the Blue Jays' way when they needed them.

"We kind of have the thought that the baseball gods got it wrong. We did everything right in a lot of different ways," said Scherzer, who allowed just one run over 4 1/3 innings in Game 7. "That notion that there's some unfinished business, we know that we're a championship-caliber team, and we want to do that."

Scherzer Discusses Blue Jays' Future

John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

After 18 MLB seasons, Scherzer's been around the game long enough to know that baseball's a business and teams can never stay exactly the same. Some players will leave, new players will come in and it will be a different squad next year.

However, Scherzer sounds like's he's planning to come back and already considers himself part of the team, even though he's still unsigned.

"From our standpoint, we just want everybody back," Scherzer added. "We just know the clubhouse works. We know how well we play together. It's such a good thing that we had there in '25 that we want to do in '26."

If Scherzer does return, Toronto will count on him to add depth to its pitching staff and remain a veteran leader in the clubhouse.

