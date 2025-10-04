Blue Jays Announce Star Rookie Pitcher to Start Game 2 Against Yankees in ALDS
Going into the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees, there were questions surrounding how the roster would shake out for the Toronto Blue Jays. On Friday, manager John Schneider was not committed to what the roster would look like.
On Saturday morning, the Blue Jays released their ALDS roster, and there were some noticeable names missing. It wasn’t surprising to see Bo Bichette not on it while dealing with a knee injury. Two pitchers, Chris Bassitt and Max Scherzer, were left off.
That left a lot of Toronto fans wondering what the rotation would look like as the series went on. Kevin Gausman was already announced as the Game 1 starter, and on Saturday, the Blue Jays announced who was going to start Game 2.
Blue Jays Rookie Trey Yesavage to Start Game 2 Against Yankees
Regardless of what happens on Saturday, Toronto announced that they are sending rookie Trey Yesavage to the mound for Game 2 against the Yankees. It makes sense that if the Blue Jays were using him as a starter that it would be at home rather than Yankee Stadium, which can be a hostile environment for a young pitcher.
Earlier this week, general manager Ross Atkins hinted at Yesavage being on the roster and pitching at some point; he just didn't give clarity and was coy about it. Schneider, on the other hand, expressed confidence in the young right-hander.
"I think Trey is definitely part of the puzzle,'' said Schneider. "Me, personally, I have no problem with him starting and no problem with him coming out of the bullpen - starting from this series to as far as we go.''
Yesavage has three September starts under his belt, with his debut against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 15 being his best, striking out nine in five innings and allowing just three hits and a run. His second start against the Kansas City Royals was rough when he allowed four runs in four innings on Sept. 21, but six days later against the Rays again, he pitched five scoreless innings and struck out five.
Yesavage will have his work cut out for him going up against New York ace Max Fried, but expect Schneider to have a short leash for Yesavage should things unravel early. Given his first three starts, you can see why Toronto is giving the ball to the 22-year-old.
The 2024 first-round pick has what it takes to be a top-of-the-rotation starter in the years to come, and Schneider's confidence in him proves he thinks he's ready for the moment.