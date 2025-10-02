John Schneider Smartly Expresses Utmost Confidence in Blue Jays Star Rookie
The Toronto Blue Jays have yet to announce what they are going to do with their star rookie pitcher, Trey Yesavage, for the postseason.
General manager Ross Atkins made it clear that he would be on the roster when the team begins the ALDS this weekend against either the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox. However, no decision has been made on the role that he will play for the team.
Whatever is decided by manager John Schneider and the rest of the team’s brain trust, confidence is through the roof in their rookie phenom. During a press conference on Wednesday, Schneider expressed the utmost confidence in Yesavage, regardless of what his role is.
John Schneider Has Confidence Trey Yesavage Will Come Through
"I think Trey is definitely part of the puzzle. Me, personally, I have no problem with him starting and no problem with him coming out of the bullpen - starting from this series to as far as we go,” the manager said, via Daniele Franceschi on X.
A first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of East Carolina, his future is certainly as a starting pitcher. Yesavage has all the tools to become the ace of a staff and anchor a rotation for years to come.
With Jose Berrios and Chris Bassitt sidelined, he could very well be considered for a starting role. Shane Bieber is locked into a role likely as the Game 1 starter. Kevin Gausman and Max Scherzer are also in the mix.
Alas, that may not be what the team needs from him this October. There is certainly a chance he is deployed as a relief pitcher to help out a bullpen that has been struggling to consistently perform.
This season in the minor leagues, Yesavage did make three relief appearances to start preparing for a potential move upon getting to the Big Leagues. He ended up making three starts with the Blue Jays, showcasing incredible talent.
His production was incredibly impressive at every stop he made in 2025. In 98 minor league innings, he had a 3.12 ERA with 160 strikeouts. Across 14 Major League innings, he had a 3.21 ERA with 16 strikeouts.
His arsenal will play regardless of what his role is. He already possesses one of the most devastating offerings in the game with his splitter. When he struck out nine batters during his historic debut, he generated 11 whiffs with that pitch.
That can be a weapon for Schneider, deployed at different points in the game if they opt to bring him out of the bullpen.