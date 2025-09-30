Blue Jays Announce Unique Plan for Fans To Watch Team Play Ahead of ALDS
The Toronto Blue Jays had an incredibly successful 2025 MLB regular season, going 94-68. They finished in a tie with the New York Yankees at the top of the American League East, but because the Blue Jays owned the tiebreaker, they were crowned division champions for the first time since 2015.
Along with the AL East title, Toronto also earned a bye into the ALDS. Not having to participate in the Wild Card round, they will be off until Game 1 of that series, which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 4.
The Blue Jays will be facing off against one of their division rivals. As the No. 1 seed, they will draw either the No. 4 or No. 5 seed in the ALDS, which will be determined between the Yankees and Boston Red Sox.
The extra time off will certainly benefit Toronto. Key contributors who are injured, such as shortstop Bo Bichette, will be afforded a little extra time to try and get healthy enough so they can be in the lineup for the ALDS. Manager John Schnieder will also have the opportunity to optimize his starting rotation with everyone rested and available.
Blue Jays Announce Intrasquad Games Ahead of ALDS
Alas, there are also some downsides to receiving a bye. There is a risk of the team getting rusty, with Sunday, Sept. 28, being the last time they took the field to play. To combat that, the Blue Jays have announced a unique part of their preparation that fans can be a part of.
As shared by Mitch Bannon of The Athletic on X, the team has announced that they will be playing two intrasquad games this week to stay sharp ahead of the ALDS. Two 4-5 inning games will be played on Wednesday and Thursday.
Tickets are being sold at $10, and they will have general admission seats in the lower bowl of Rogers Centre. All net proceeds will then be used to benefit the Jays Care Foundation.
This is a great idea, something that more teams who earn the bye should strongly consider doing. It gives fans a chance to see their favorite team on the field for an affordable price. Playoff tickets are not within everyone’s budget, so presenting an alternative to see a playoff team in action is awesome.
Intrasquad games won’t have the intensity of a playoff matchup, but they will help keep the players sharp in a game setting. Facing live pitching and having to make rapid decisions will help knock off any rust that has developed.
It will certainly be interesting to see who participates and for how long. The intrasquad games could give a sneak peek into what Schneider is planning to do with his roster for the ALDS and if injured players are making progress toward a return.