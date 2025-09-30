Bo Bichette Has Plenty of Motivation To Return to Blue Jays Lineup in Postseason
The Toronto Blue Jays suffered a major loss when Bo Bichette landed on the injured list with a PCL strain in his left knee. He was hurt when sliding into home plate against the New York Yankees on Sept. 6.
That was the last time he was in the lineup for the team. It was brutal timing for both Bichette and the Blue Jays. He was in the midst of an impressive bounce-back campaign, and the team was competing for the American League East title and No. 1 seed.
Luckily, the injury didn’t set them back. Toronto was able to hold off the New York Yankees for the division title. Both teams went 94-68, but the Blue Jays owned the tiebreaker. That means home-field advantage throughout the postseason and a bye into the ALDS.
Bo Bichette's Injury Having Major Impact on Blue Jays
It was the ideal outcome for Toronto. They get some much-needed rest, avoiding the Wild Card round altogether. Their pitching rotation can now be set as they see fit, and the team is providing Bichette with some extra time to recover.
His season was not deemed over when the injury occurred. Getting him back into the lineup at some point during the postseason has always been the goal. But there are a few hurdles that exist for him to get over before receiving clearance.
He has yet to face off against live pitching, only taking soft tosses and doing tee work. The biggest obstacle he faces is his running progression. That has not yet been resumed. It will be interesting to see how he looks defensively as well.
Bichette is already one of the least-regarded defensive players in baseball, regardless of position. If his athleticism and lateral movement are compromised, his already woeful impact in that area could become even more detrimental to the team.
Bo Bichette Under Pressure To Perform This Postseason
However, getting back into the lineup, proving he is healthy and producing is important to him. Set to hit free agency once the offseason begins, Bichette was named as one of the seven pending free agents who have the most at stake this postseason by Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required).
His inclusion on the list makes a lot of sense. Bichette has successfully put an abysmal 2024 season behind him. Injuries and ineffectiveness marred his campaign, but he has proven that it was just a blip on the radar, not a trend developing.
It would certainly benefit him in the long run if he could get back on the field and pick up where he left off. Despite missing the final three weeks of the season, Bichette still finished in a tie for second, with Luis Arraez of the San Diego Padres, with 181 hits. His 44 doubles also ranked second, with Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals leading both categories.
He has put himself in a position to earn a lucrative, long-term deal. His defensive shortcomings will hold him back somewhat. But if he plays in October and thrives, a $200 million contract is certainly within reach.
The baseline Bichette and his representatives should be looking to meet is the seven-year, $182 million deal Willy Adames received from the San Francisco Giants.