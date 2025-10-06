Blue Jays Arizona Fall League Primer: Roster, Schedule, TV, Players to Watch
The Toronto Blue Jays are sending eight prospects to get a head start on development for the 2026 season during the Arizona Fall League, which starts on Monday.
It’s probably too much to ask for the Blue Jays to find the next Trey Yesavage. But his historic performance on Sunday in Game 2 of the American League Division Series certainly makes the Blue Jays’ player development department look good. It also means scouts will give their prospects a hard look in Arizona. Each AFL team is made up of players from five MLB franchises.
The AFL will play for a month, with tripleheaders set for Tucson on Oct. 11 and for Goodyear on Oct. 18. At the end of the season, the AFL will hold its Fall Stars Game on Nov. 9, a game that will be broadcast live on the MLB Network. That is preceded by the home run derby on Nov. 8.
The AFL expanded its postseason to include all six teams. The top two teams in the league will receive byes into the second round. The championship game will be broadcast on MLB Network, MLB.com and the MLB app. The playoffs will be Nov. 13-15.
Toronto Blue Jays AFL Players, Team, Schedule
Team: The Blue Jays will play with the Glendale Desert Dogs, alongside players from the Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox
Players (MLB Pipeline Top 30 ranking in parentheses): Josh Kasevich, SS (No. 12); Edward Duran, C (No. 13); Cutter Coffey, 3B/2B (No. 27); Angel Bastardo, RHP (No. 29); Alex Amalfi, RHP; Kai Peterson, LHP; Yondrei Rojas, RHP; Chay Yeager, RHP.
Top 30 Prospect to Watch: With the buzz around shortstop prospect Armun Nimmala, it’s hard to remember that Josh Kasevich was a second-round pick in 2022 out of Oregon and is well-thought of in the organization. He had a rough, injury-marred season in 2025, as he slashed .228/.331/.243 with no home runs and 12 RBI. He was a near-300 hitter in his first three minor leagues seasons. This is about getting him extra at-bats and prepping him for a spot Triple-A Buffalo next season.
Under-The-Radar Prospect to Watch: Kai Peterson is an intriguing 23-year-old left-hander who went 3-1 with a 3.04 ERA in 38 relief appearances last season. He got to Double-A New Hampshire. He had 61 strikeouts, 29 walks and a .218 opponent batting average in 50.1 innings. He also had four holds, and one save in three changes. A quality month in Arizona could set him up to contend for a spot at Buffalo to start the season.
2025 Glendale Desert Dogs Schedule
(Times local to Arizona and subject to change)
Oct. 7: at Salt River, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 8: at Surprise, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 9: vs. Scottsdale, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 10: vs. Surprise, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 11: vs. Scottsdale, 6:30 p.m. (tripleheader at Kino Sports Complex)
Oct. 12: vs. Surprise, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 14: at Salt River, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 15: at Peoria, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 16: at Scottsdale, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 17: at Surprise, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 18: vs. Mesa, 12:30 p.m. (tripleheader at Goodyear Park)
Oct. 19: vs. Salt River, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 21: at Surprise, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 22: at Peoria, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 23: at Salt River, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 25: vs. Peoria, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 26: vs. Salt River, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 28: at Mesa, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: vs. Mesa, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 30: at Scottsdale, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 31: vs. Peoria, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: at Mesa, 12:30 p.m.
Nov. 2: vs. Surprise, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 4: vs. Peoria, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 5: at Mesa, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 6: at Peoria, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 7: vs. Scottsdale, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 8: Home Run Derby, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 9: Fall Stars Game, 6 p.m.
Nov. 10: vs. Mesa, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 11: at Scottsdale, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 12: vs. Salt River, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 13: Quarterfinals (1:30/6:30 p.m.)
Nov. 14: Semifinals (1:30/6:30 p.m.)
Nov. 15: Championship, 6 p.m.