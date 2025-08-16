Blue Jays' Bo Bichette Predicted To Land Long-Term Deal by Former MLB Executive
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette endured a brutal 2024 campaign, which he and the team were writing off as a blip on the radar based on what he had accomplished in his career heading into the year.
Injuries derailed any chance he had at a productive year, appearing in only 81 games. Even when he was on the field, his production was lacking, putting up a .225/.277/.322 slash line, well below his career numbers of .299/.340/.487 entering the campaign.
The pressure was certainly on Bichette heading into 2025, knowing that it would be the last opportunity he had to showcase his talent to the league before hitting free agency this upcoming winter.
So far, so good in that regard, with the two-time All-Star putting together a stellar bounce-back campaign. He has been able to remain healthy, playing in 119 out of the team’s 122 games and producing more in line with what he was doing prior to the disastrous 2024 season.
Bichette has a .294/.336/.463 slash line with an OPS+ of 119. He has hit 16 home runs and 35 doubles to go along with 78 RBI as an elite run producer for a shortstop. His power numbers are all the more impressive when taking into account that he didn’t hit his first home run until May 3.
He is currently leading the MLB with 148 hits and has the most at-bats with 503, proving his durability by not only playing in as many games as he has but also keeping his production level the same despite the wear and tear.
How Long of a Contract Will Bo Bichette Receive?
Already with 2.4 bWAR on the year, Bichette is setting himself up for a nice contract this offseason as one of the best free agents available, behind Kyle Tucker of the Chicago Cubs. Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) believes he will have no issue landing a long-term deal, either.
“Bichette, who will turn 28 next March, should be able to land a seven- or even eight-year contract this winter,” the former MLB executive wrote.
Given his age and track record, it seems like a foregone conclusion that he is going to land a nine-figure contract. The biggest question is, how much will his AAV be? $26 million, which Willy Adames received from the San Francisco Giants in the form of a seven-year, $182 million deal, should be his floor.
Bichette has been more consistent in his career than Adames and is a year younger entering free agency. There also aren’t questions about the Blue Jays star’s ability to remain at shortstop defensively throughout the duration of a long-term contract, as there was with the Giants slugger.
The potential for Bichette to surpass $200 million is there, especially if a bidding war is generated this winter. Should he keep up his current level of production and shine in October, he is going to be seeing dollar signs with the price tag rising.