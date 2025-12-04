Blue Jays Insider Pours Cold Water on Potential Bo Bichette Hometown Discount

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the offseason with one of the biggest questions across Major League Baseball hanging directly over them.

With one of the top free agents on the markets being their home grown franchise icon superstar shortstop Bo Bichette, many have openly wondered whether or not he will stay with the only professional franchise he's ever known.

Bichette has made his intentions clear: all year long including just hours after the crushing World Series Game 7 defeat, he told media that he wants to stay with the Blue Jays for the remainder of his career.

Having a preference is one thing, but actually making it happen is another though. Those hoping Bichette would take less money from his current team to remain in Toronto will have to keep on wishing according to a story from team insider Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

Bichette Will Not Take Less Money to Stay with Blue Jays, Matheson Says

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette (11) reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"Let’s not waste any time here," Matheson wrote after declaring fiction on the possibility of a discount. "It’s a charming narrative each offseason, but 999 times out of 1,000, money talks and money wins, especially when we’re talking about long-term deals like the one Bichette is expected to sign...This is his one big shot, so if the Blue Jays’ offer is $25 million short of the best offer on the table, he’s surely worn this uniform for the last time."

There's no question that Bichette absolutely adores playing in Toronto, but it must be remembered that baseball is a business. At 27 years old and in the prime of his career, Bichette may never get the kind of financial opportunity he will see this offseason again.

The numbers matter here, and if the organization is serious about keeping Bichette then they cannot afford to lowball him. Unfortunately for those who want him back though, they will have to choose between their fan favorite and a new superstar who they are circling the wagons on.

Blue Jays Meeting with Kyle Tucker Ahead of Winter Meetings

Oct 2, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker (30) is greeted in the dugout after scoring against the San Diego Padres during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, news broke that the top free agent on the market in Chicago Cubs superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker was seen meeting with Toronto at their facility in Dunedin, Florida.

Though the Blue Jays had already been linked to Tucker, this confirms that the interest is real. Barring a shockingly massive financial investment this offseason after already signing the Dylan Cease contract, they cannot get both Tucker and Bichette.

Tucker is likely going to be paid more than Bichette due to his all-around ability, however Toronto may feel that the outfielder gives them a better chance to get back to the World Series than the defensively lacking Bichette.

It would sting mightily to see Bichette go and he still very well could return, but just don't count on it being on some team-friendly deal where he's paid far less than he would be on the open market.

Things still need to figure themselves out this offseason, however it's clear that free agency is coming to a head with a potentially explosive winter meetings next week.

Recommended Articles