Blue Jays Boss Gives NSFW Quote on How Team Can End Cold Streak Before Playoffs
The Toronto Blue Jays are having a rough go of it right now, dropping six of their last seven and headed into the season's final days having squandered the lead in the American League East,
Now tied up with the New York Yankees at 90 wins each going into the final four games of the season after dropping the first two against the Boston Red Sox, it just goes to show what a difference a week can make.
After a six-game winning streak earlier this month to seize control, Toronto has been just as bad lately as they were tremendous during the positive stretch and looks to be in danger of squandering both the division and the first-round bye. This is a team who has already clinched their playoff spot though and is capable of beating anyone, and their manager is trying to remind them of that.
After Wednesday night's loss to Boston, John Schneider was fiery and defiant when asked about the state of the team with an NSFW quote that fans hope fires the players up as much as it did them.
John Schneider Says Blue Jays Are Just Fine
"It feels like the sky is falling right now and it’s f***ing not," he declared via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. "We’ve got 90 wins, we’re in the playoffs and if the season ended today we’re winning the AL East. I want them to come in and not press. I want them to play confident."
Schneider is certainly spot on in pointing out that Toronto seems to be playing with a lack of confidence over the last week, at times looking shell shocked during this current cold streak. The Blue Jays have been one of the best teams in the American League all season long, and they have done it in no small part due to a relentless belief in themselves and the clubhouse.
Toronto Must Get Back on Horse and Fix Things Now
Having that level of confidence waver now would be the absolute worst-case scenario for a team that has already proven itself talented enough to make a deep run. To earn the lead they had until the loss on Wednesday, they did it without any doubt of their capability.
Surely Toronto still knows it is capable of doing big things, but it's easy to let the faith be shaken when things don't go your way. In this sport though, just as it is in real life, things not going your way is inevitable.
It's how you respond to that adversity that really defines things. In the case of this Blue Jays team, how they respond to playing some of their worst baseball and surrendering their lead in the division in the final week is going to define how this season is remembered.
Should they be able to fix this, claim the AL East, and make a deep run, fans will go back to that comment from Schneider on Wednesday night and remember it as the moment Toronto's season was saved.