John Schneider Calls Out Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. After Latest Loss
The Toronto Blue Jays have yet to put the finishing touch on their season.
With just nine games remaining in the campaign, they are on the precipice of clinching both a playoff spot and their first division title in a decade. That looked all but certain when they had won six contests in a row, but the Blue Jays weren't able to put away the Tampa Bay Rays.
Instead, after winning the first two games of their four-game set, Toronto split the series with their division rivals, keeping the door open for the surging New York Yankees to pull off a miraculous comeback when it comes to winning the AL East title.
What stands out it just how cold the bats went in the final two contests against the Rays. And for a lineup that has dominated throughout the season, it was a bit alarming to see them get shut down by quality pitching since that's what they're going to face in the playoffs.
All teams go through slumps, though, and the Blue Jays have more than earned some slack based on how they have performed this year. But manager John Schneider is making sure he nips some stuff in the bud, which included calling out his superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
That was a pointed comment by the skipper, and it's one that likely will draw the attention of the clubhouse. The at-bat Schneider highlighted wasn't in a high-leverage spot since Toronto was trailing by four runs and Guerrero was the leadoff man in the inning. But the strikeout was emblematic of some issues the Blue Jays had during their two losses.
The hope is the team will respond in the right way and get back to their usual approach at the plate. Without Bo Bichette in the lineup for the rest of the regular season due to his injury, everyone needs to step up and produce.
Blue Jays Can Clinch Playoff Spots On Friday
The good news is Toronto doesn't have to wait long to get back on the field. They head from Tampa to Kansas City where they will face the Royals for a three-game series. With a singular win on Friday, they will officially clinch their spot in the playoffs.
Hopefully Schneider's comments are able to wake everyone up in the clubhouse so they can go out and dominate an inferior team like they have done all season long, getting them back on track for this final stretch as they try to accomplish their goal of winning the AL East crown.