Blue Jays Can Address Lack of Lineup Power in Trade with Angels
There are several reasons why the Toronto Blue Jays are in the position that they currently are in the standings.
With a 22-24 record entering play on May 20, they have yet to find consistency with their bats. Several players are falling woefully short of expectations, including their two biggest offseason acquisitions: second baseman Andres Gimenez and designated hitter Anthony Santander.
Expected to provide a boost to the team’s offense, they have instead been two of the major culprits when it comes to holding down the team’s production.
One area of the offense that has been especially poor thus far this season has been in the power department.
The Blue Jays have hit 40 home runs, which is tied for the fifth fewest in the Major Leagues.
Leading the team in that category is outfielder Daulton Varsho, who has hit six in only 57 plate appearances. The next most is Santander, outfielder George Springer and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who are tied with five apiece.
If Toronto could infuse some power into their lineup while finding a player capable of playing some left field or third base, they could kill two birds with one stone.
Why Blue Jays Should Target Taylor Ward in Trade With Angels
One player who could fit that bill is Taylor Ward of the Los Angeles Angels.
Currently in last place in the American League West with a 21-25 record, the Angels are certainly trending toward being sellers once again this year.
Ward could be a popular name on the rumor mill in the coming weeks, despite owning a batting average under .200, because of the power potential that he provides.
In 191 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs with seven doubles, driving in 27 runs. The 6.8% home run rate would be the highest of his career in a single season by far, but he does own a 3.8% mark, which is above the league average.
Under team control through 2026, he wouldn’t be a rental for the Blue Jays, making him someone worth paying a little extra for, knowing he would be part of the plans beyond whatever happens in 2025.
Ward consistently finds the barrel and hits the ball hard. His batting average leaves a lot to be desired, but that power is something Toronto desperately needs and should be looking to add to their lineup sooner rather than later, to avoid falling any further out of the playoff picture.