Blue Jays Claim Veteran Utilityman Isiah Kiner-Falefa off Waivers From Pirates
The Toronto Blue Jays are in a battle for the American League East with the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox and have made a move to help solidify their standing atop the division.
On Sunday afternoon, they put a claim in for veteran utilityman Isiah Kiner-Falefa per ESPN, who was recently placed on outright waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates. This is a reunion between the parties, as Kiner-Falefa signed a free agent deal with the Blue Jays ahead of the 2024 campaign. But, he only spent the first half of the campaign north of the border, as he was traded to the Pirates ahead of that year’s deadline.
Ahead of the trade deadline this year, there were rumors that Toronto was one of the franchises that could look to acquire the veteran from Pittsburgh. Ultimately, he stayed put through the deadline. But, he is now on the move after being claimed by the Blue Jays.
Toronto was on the receiving end of the best production at the plate in his career. In 83 games and 281 plate appearances with the franchise, Kiner-Falefa had a .292/338/.420 slash line with an OPS+ of 114. His career numbers are .262/.311/.349 and 82, so it would be unrealistic to expect him to replicate what he provided during his first stint with the franchise.
Blue Jays Make Smart Move Claiming Isiah Kiner-Falefa
What the Blue Jays can expect from him is a great veteran presence off their bench. He has been playing third base most recently with the Pirates, but spent a lot of time at shortstop during his tenure with the franchise. His ability to play all over the diamond, logging Major League innings at every position except first base, will be a valuable asset to manager John Schneider. His defensive acumen is a great fit on this roster.
Kiner-Falefa also brings excellent base-running ability to the team. If Toronto needs a stolen base late in the game, he can be deployed as a pinch runner. This season he has successfully swiped 15 bases in 19 attempts. For his career, he is 100-for-130 when stealing bases.
Those assets more than make up for his light hitting at the plate. A contact-first player, he isn’t going to strike out much and will consistently put the ball in play, putting pressure on the opposing defense with his speed.
Kiner-Falefa is now the second player whom Pittsburgh has placed on waivers that the Blue Jays have reunited with. Last week, it was left-handed relief pitcher Ryan Borucki who returned to the franchise after the Pirates moved on from him. Both players could factor into the mix down the stretch in their returns.