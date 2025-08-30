Blue Jays Myles Straw Proves Elite Defensive Skills, Robbing Brewers' Jackson Chourio
Toronto Blue Jays veteran outfielder Myles Straw is making the most of the opportunity the team has given him.
Acquired in an offseason trade with the Cleveland Guardians, there was no role for him originally on the Big League team. He was a throw-in as part of the deal, where the focus for the Blue Jays was international free agent pool money. They took on the veteran outfielder to acquire that money, but he has proven to be a valuable piece of the puzzle.
Straw has performed as well as the team could have hoped, stepping into the lineup each time Daulton Varsho has been sidelined by an injury. His production has been excellent, making an impact in every facet of the game. At the plate, he has already hit a career-high tying four home runs to go along with 12 doubles. He has stolen 11 bases, providing an impact with his speed.
His biggest impact is made defensively. A Gold Glove winner with the Guardians in 2022, he has continued his stellar performance in the outfield, regardless of where manager John Schneider has deployed him. Whether it is center field or left field, he is making plays to help the team win games.
Myles Straw Providing Blue Jays With Elite Defensive Impact
That was on full display Saturday afternoon during the team’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Deployed in center field with Varsho banged up, he instantly made his presence felt. Dynamic Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio was making his first plate appearance off the injured list against Kevin Guasman.
He took the eighth pitch of the game deep to center field. It looked like he had hit a potential home run in his first at-bat back in over a month, last appearing in a game on July 29. But, it wasn’t meant to be. For the first time in his career, Straw robbed a home run to keep Milwaukee off the board.
It had been a joking topic of discussion between Straw and Varsho earlier in the year, his lack of robberies in his career. However, that is no longer the case, as he picked up his first on Saturday afternoon. That play solidifies the lofty standing the veteran has achieved in the defensive metric leaderboards.
Despite not being a full-time player, Straw is ranked No. 8 amongst all outfielders with +14 Defensive Runs Saved this season. He is +12 in center field in only 482.1 innings of work, which ranks fourth. His +3 DRS in left field didn’t make the top 10, but it is ridiculously efficient. He has racked that up in only 85 innings of play.
Right field is the only spot he hasn’t been a positive contributor with a -1 DRS in 29 innings. Straw isn’t qualified for any of the batting and base running values, but his +9 Fielding Run Value at Baseball Savant is in the 93rd percentile. His Range (Outs Above Average) is also elite at +9 in the 96th percentile.
He is as important as any player on the team with his ability to step into the game and make an immediate impact whenever his number is called.