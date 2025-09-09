Blue Jays Emerging Star Made Much-Needed Adjustment at Plate To Keep Up Production
The Toronto Blue Jays have received production from up and down their roster during the 2025 MLB regular season, which is a major reason why they are two games ahead of the New York Yankees in the American League East entering play on Sept. 9.
One of the players who has emerged this season is Addison Barger. His rookie campaign in 2024 was a forgetful one, producing a .197/.250/.351 slash line in 69 games and 225 plate appearances. That underwhelming production left him without a set role coming into the year, but he has turned into an invaluable piece of the puzzle.
With his production on the rise and tape on how to attack him becoming more readily available, opponents adjusted. A pull hitter, pitchers started throwing a heavy dose of breaking balls and offspeed pitches at him on the outside part of the plate. It led to his chase numbers skyrocketing, successfully taking away his strength at the plate, which is to pull the ball.
After a scorching hot July, Barger’s numbers plummeted in August. He had a .211/.250/.33 slash line through 96 plate appearances. Things weren’t getting any better in September. Through his first six appearances and 20 plate appearances, he has a .176/.250/.353 slash line.
Addison Barger Making Adjustments To Get Back on Track
But, there is optimism that things will start to turn around because of how tirelessly he works on his craft. Looking for a solution to combat the change in pitch usage, he decided to make an adjustment. Barger moved up a little bit in the batter’s box, putting his back foot closer to home plate than the back line.
The change yielded positive results immediately. Outside pitches weren’t as much of a challenge to handle any longer. Most importantly, pitchers weren’t going to be able to blow fastballs by him on the inside part of the plate. The adjustment worked right away, recording two hits and four RBI in his first game after the change.
“It’s September and we’re a first-place team,” Barger said via Mitch Bannon of The Athletic (subscription required). “I’m essentially an everyday player and part of that, so I can’t really be upset. Baseball has ups and downs. I’m just trying to manage that and stay afloat.”
On the season, he has a .249/.301/.461 slash line with 19 home runs, 27 doubles and one triple. He has 65 RBI and four stolen bases, doing a little bit of everything for the Blue Jays offense. With his ability to play third base and right field, he provides manager John Schneider with some important lineup flexibility as well.