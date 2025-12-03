No Reunion for Blue Jays as Former Ace Chases After Angels Deal

The Toronto Blue Jays remain active in the trade market this offseason, but many fans were hoping to see a reunion with some of their former players. However, franchises can't base their decisions on what would make for heartwarming moments. Instead, they need to focus on what will help them progress down the road.

One of those moves could have involved former Toronto ace Alek Manoah, but he has found a new home. If he's not with the Blue Jays, where did he land?

Manoah Off to Los Angeles

Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, former Toronto ace Alek Manoah has now agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Angels. As Passan reports, Manoah is now entering a one-year, $1.95 million contract, which means there will be no reunion with the Blue Jays.

Right-hander Alek Manoah and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a one-year, $1.95 million contract, a source tells ESPN. Manoah, 27, was non-tendered by Atlanta and lands with the Angels on a fully guaranteed big league deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 2, 2025

Manoah's Major League Baseball career began in Toronto after being picked 11th overall in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft. His debut came on May 27, 2021, and he rounded out his rookie year with a 3.22 ERA across 111.2 innings pitched, striking out 127 hitters through 20 starts.

He remained with the Blue Jays for several years, but in September of 2025, he was selected off waivers by the Atlanta Braves. Two months later, he entered free agency after being non-tendered, which led up to where he is now — the latest addition to the Angels' roster.

His last Major League pitch was in 2024 with Toronto, but shortly after, he underwent the dreaded Tommy John surgery, leaving him sidelined for quite some time. As a former All-Star, it's clear that he has more to give, as proven by his 2022 performance in which he owned a 2.24 ERA across 196.2 innings pitched with 180 strikeouts through 31 starts. If the 27-year-old ace can return to his prior form, this is a stellar deal for Los Angeles and will serve them well next year.

Toronto has been incredibly active this offseason, but it doesn't look like the franchise deemed Manoah as a strong fit for their roster right now. Considering they recently acquired starter Dylan Cease on a seven-year, $210 million contract, the Blue Jays' pitching staff should be in good hands heading into their 2026 campaign.

As gratifying as it would be to have a reunion with a former player, it just wasn't in the cards this year for Manoah or for Toronto. There's still time for plenty of moves to be made, so a reunion with a different player can't be entirely ruled out just yet. Hot stove season is heating up quickly, and it's only just begun.

More Blue Jays News