Blue Jays Hoping 'Good Moment' From Bo Bichette Gets Offense Going
Coming off their three-game sweep at the hands of their division rival Tampa Bay Rays, the Toronto Blue Jays needed to bounce back in a major way against another American League contender.
With the New York Yankees running away with the AL East at the moment, it's imperative for the Blue Jays to position themselves for a Wild Card berth if they are going to make the playoffs.
On Wednesday, their fate against the Texas Rangers was hanging in the balance, with the score knotted up at zero in the top of the ninth inning.
That was the story throughout this three-game set, where offense was hard to come by.
Fortunately for everyone, Bo Bichette was able to loosen his back up enough to pinch-hit in the final frame of the contest, blasting a two-out, two-run homer that allowed Toronto to secure a series win.
"Yeah -- that was a good moment," manager John Schneider said, per MLB.com.
The skipper discussed how the lineup had hit balls hard throughout the series, but prior to that blast from Bichette, the Blue Jays had gone 22 scoreless innings in this set, getting shutout in Game 2 after they last scored in the fourth frame of the first contest.
Everyone is hoping this moment allows them to get the offense going.
"You kind of need a big hit to get you going -- whether it's a home run, a broken bat, whatever it is -- and tonight, we got it," Schneider added. "Hopefully, we can just move on from a tough road trip, offensively, and get back to work."
Scoring runs at home hasn't been the issue, though.
In 28 games, they have scored 127 runs in Toronto.
On the road, they have scored just 82 in 27 contests.
Those are strikingly different numbers, and it explains in part why the Blue Jays have struggled to be consistent all season, entering Thursday one game below .500 and three back from the final Wild Card spot.
Maybe Bichette's clutch longball does get them going.
But scoring at home in their next seven contests against the Athletics and Philadelphia Phillies won't mean much if they can't keep that going when they hit the road for nine games in a row starting on June 6.