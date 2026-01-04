Projection for Blue Jays 2026 Opening Day Lineup if Bo Bichette Leaves

The Toronto Blue Jays could be staring down a reality without shortstop Bo Bichette. Several teams are eyeing the 27-year-old, and his future in Toronto is unclear. His market has opened up after he expressed that he would move to second base if necessary.

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post (subscription required), the three teams that have checked in on Bichette are the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers. As much as Blue Jays fans would love to have Bichette return, his below average defensive play and injury history could see him in a different uniform next year.

If Bichette leaves, the Blue Jays could still bolster an elite offense, and there is still a possibility of a top free agent coming to Toronto.

Blue Jays New Look Lineup in 2026

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Joel Reuter of bleacherreport.com projected a lineup for the Blue Jays in 2026 without Bichette. It features a lot of familiar names. Here is his projected lineup:

1. DH George Springer 2. LF Nathan Lukes 3. 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 4. CF Daulton Varsho 5. C Alejandro Kirk 6. 3B Addison Barger 7. RF Anthony Santander 8. 2B Ernie Clement 9. SS Andres Gimenez

This projected lineup came out before the news that Toronto agreed to a free agent contract with third baseman Kazuma Okamoto per ESPN's Jeff Passan. This is a massive move for the Blue Jays, giving them a power hitter from the right side. He hit 15 home runs and slashed .327/.415/.598 last season with the Yomiuri Giants.

The Blue Jays already proved they could win meaningful games without Bichette, but the question is, can they stay consistent for an entire year? The return of Anthony Santander could be a huge boost for Toronto. In his last full season in 2024, he hit 44 home runs with 102 RBIs. If he can stay healthy, Santander should have a nice bounce-back season.

Guys like Nathan Lukes and Addison Barger will have to prove they can build off last year. The two played critical roles in the Blue Jays path to the World Series. However, with the Okamoto signing that would slide Barger to right field, Santander to left, and Lukes could split time with Varsho in center field.

Signing another top free agent is definitely in the cards for the Blue Jays. They made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason, signing Dylan Cease to a seven-year deal. They've made significant additions to their pitching staff to pair with an elite offense.

If this is the lineup for manager John Schneider on opening day, Toronto should still be able to compete at a high level without Bichette. However, expect the Blue Jays to remain aggressive and add another bat within the next couple months.

Recommended Articles