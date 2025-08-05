Blue Jays’ Newest Acquistion Predicted To Sign With AL West Team This Winter
As the Toronto Blue Jays try to finish off the season strong in the second half, the franchise will have to be thinking about the future of one of their new acquisitions.
It was a strong trade deadline for the Blue Jays, who were able to add some good players to help them for the stretch run.
It was clear that the attention was put on improving the pitching staff, with both the starting rotation and the bullpen getting some needed upgrades.
In the rotation, the major deal that Toronto pulled off was for former American League Cy Young award winner Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians.
Due to having Tommy John surgery at the beginning of the 2024 campaign, Bieber has yet to return to the Majors. This was a risk that the Blue Jays were willing to take to acquire a pitcher who could be a game-changer for the franchise.
However, if Bieber pitches well, there is a scenario that he could just be a rental for Toronto. The right-hander currently holds a player option for the 2026 season, and whether or not he chooses to use that will all depend on how he performs.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently predicted that the Blue Jays would lose their newly acquired pitcher to the Los Angeles Angels in free agency.
“Bieber's 2025 season debut should be coming soon. If the 2020 AL Cy Young winner finishes with a flourish, he'll decline his $16M player option for next season to make way more than that in free agency.”
It is impossible to predict how a pitcher is going to do after Tommy John surgery. Some come back like they haven’t missed a beat, and others struggle. In the case of Bieber, the early results of his rehab start have to be very encouraging and are likely why Toronto was willing to part with a top prospect to get him.
In his first rehab start with the Blue Jays and fifth overall, he continued to look good and was able to throw over 60 pitches in five innings of work.
While there isn’t an exact timetable for his return yet, the workload is getting up there.
If Bieber comes back and pitches well for Toronto, it can be a bit of a double-edged sword. Good performances would likely result in wins for the Blue Jays, but it could also result in him getting a big contract at the end of the season.
The Angels were an aggressive team last winter, and they very well could be a strong suitor if Bieber hits free agency.
