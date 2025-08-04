One Blue Jays Move Named Best of MLB Trade Deadline by Former Executive
There was a lot of action ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year, and the Toronto Blue Jays were right in the middle of a lot of it.
One of the most pleasant surprises in baseball this season, the Blue Jays entered the All-Star break in first place in the American League East and remained there heading into trade deadline action.
Wanting to stay in that spot for the remainder of the campaign and be in the mix for not only the No. 1 seed in the AL but the best overall record in baseball, the front office knew moves had to be made to solidify their roster.
They got to work, executing several transactions to improve the team.
The bullpen received multiple upgrades, starting with the acquisition of Seranthony Dominguez from their AL East rivals, the Baltimore Orioles, and was capped off by a buzzer-beater with the Minnesota Twins.
In a surprising deal, Toronto acquired relief pitcher Louis Varland, who is under team control through 2030, and first baseman Ty France to bolster the bench.
But the No. 1 need for the Blue Jays entering the deadline was bolstering the starting rotation, which has been messy outside their top three of Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt and Kevin Gausman.
Max Scherzer has been healthy recently, but the team needed another arm to get through the year and help in the postseason.
To address that need, Toronto took a worthwhile risk on Cleveland Guardians' former ace, Shane Bieber.
It is a massive risk, given he is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery. They also traded one of their top prospects, right-handed pitcher Khal Stephen to get it done.
But that move was named the best trade by Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) in his MLB trade deadline superlatives article.
“Bieber has looked spectacular in his rehab starts as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery…could be a difference-maker this October — if all goes well,” the former MLB executive wrote.
Starting pitching was not only a need for the Blue Jays presently, but in the near future as well.
Scherzer and Bassitt are both set to hit free agency after this season. Gausman hits the market the following winter.
While a return in 2026 to the team isn’t guaranteed, it is certainly something Toronto’s front office had in mind when acquiring Bieber.
“In addition, Bieber gives the Jays another strong starter for 2026, though he could decline his player option. This was a steal,” Bowden added.
There have been some truly dominant stretches by the former Guardians ace throughout his career. If he gets close to regaining that form, calling this deal a steal would be an understatement.
