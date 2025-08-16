Blue Jays Newly Acquired Pitcher Proves He Is Ready To Be Their Ace
The Toronto Blue Jays were a fairly active team at the trade deadline with a desire to improve. However, arguably their most significant splash was the riskiest one for the team as well.
It has been an excellent stretch for the Blue Jays of late, and they are more and more looking like the team to beat in the American League. Toronto has been able to hold on to a comfortable lead in the AL East and is also sporting the best record overall in the AL currently.
With making the playoffs being likely, the Blue Jays will start to plan what the team is going to look like come October. At the trade deadline, they certainly had this in mind with the addition of a couple of relief pitchers.
Having a strong bullpen in October is key to success, but Toronto was also looking for an ace to go toe-to-toe with some of the best the AL will have to offer. The Blue Jays took a risk in a deal with the Cleveland Guardians to acquire right-hander Shane Bieber, who has yet to pitch this year while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
Before being traded to Toronto, the former AL Cy Young award winner made a couple of starts for the Guardians in the minors, and the Blue Jays liked what they saw and pulled the trigger on a deal.
On Friday night, Bieber made what will almost certainly be his final rehab start in Triple-A for the Buffalo Bisons. The right-hander dazzled, totaling seven innings pitched without allowing a run. In addition to not allowing a run, he also struck out four batters and didn't walk anyone. Sometimes control is an issue for pitchers returning from Tommy John surgery, but Bieber appears to be very sharp.
When Will Bieber Debut?
Even though the Blue Jays are playing well, they don’t currently have a sure thing for a game one starter. However, a healthy Bieber will provide them with that, and they have to be excited about how he looked on Friday.
While nothing is official yet, a debut next weekend against the Miami Marlins seems like a good landing spot for the 30-year-old in the rotation. Toronto will certainly be careful with his return, but it seems like it could be all systems go for next weekend.
If Bieber can regain his form as an AL Cy Young caliber pitcher, he could end up being one of the best deals of the entire trade deadline. Even though it was a risky move to acquire him, it might work out beautifully for the Blue Jays.