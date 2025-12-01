Don’t Be Surprised if Blue Jays Put This Player on Offseason Trade Market

The offseason is officially underway for Major League Baseball and the Toronto Blue Jays have made many massive moves to improve their roster. The first move they made was when the clock on free agency started as management signed starting pitcher Shane Bieber, then they went on to make a massive move as Dylan Cease agreed to a 7-year $210M contract.

So, it now feels like their pitching staff is set and the main priority is going to be locking down shortstop Bo Bichette. What does all of this mean for the rest of the team? Those who are not solidified for 2026 by now might not be there for opening day, which includes outfielder Joey Loperfido.

One MLB insider, Mark Feinsand, believes that Loperfido is arguably one of the best trade candidates that the team has to offer this year, which means he could easily be on the chopping block for the Blue Jays.

"Loperfido spent most of 2025 stuck behind an outfield logjam in Toronto, appearing in only 41 games. He produced when given the opportunity...and with five years of club control remaining, the 26-year-old could be part of a deal to land some pitching in Toronto," said Feinsand.

Loperfido in the Majors

The 26-year-old has yet to fully embrace professional baseball, as he only made his debut last year for the Houston Astros and has yet to play half a season of baseball. He joined the Blue Jays in a trade during the 2024 season, but with a stacked outfield, his talents have yet to be utilized by anyone.

This was by far his best performance when hitting at the plate for a major league team.



*Note* these stats are looking at 41 games in 2025.

.333 Batting Average

.379 On-Base Percentage

.500 Slugging Percentage

.879 OPS

14 RBI

4 Home Runs

4 Doubles

The Jays have Daulton Varsho, Nathan Lukes, Davis Schneider, and George Springer playing in the outfield, so even though Loperfido's potential seems limitless, it is nearly impossible to decide that he is going to ever get a real opportunity over any of their outfielders.

If the Blue Jays decide to part with Loperfido, he could be worth a nice package from the organization as he is ready to make an impact for whichever ballclub will give him the chance.

The Jays are going to do everything in their power not to finish 2026 in the same heartbreaking fashion that they ended 2025. As management continues to go after big names, it won't be surprising to see up-and-coming players with another team next year, like Loperfido.