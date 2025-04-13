Blue Jays Newly-Extended Star Rightfully Predicted To Be Team MVP This Season
The Toronto Blue Jays have started off the season strong, and the franchise appears to be heading in the right direction.
They had a strong winter and are looking to truly contend this year.
So far, they appear like they might be able to do that.
While winning away from home has been a bit of an issue early on, the team has talent in the lineup, starting rotation and the bullpen.
Overall, this could be one of the most talented teams the Blue Jays have had in years on paper.
One of the reasons why the team was so aggressive this winter was to capitalize on their window of opportunity with a couple of their young homegrown stars.
With the team off to a strong start, it has been one of their young stars who has been the center of attention both on and off the field.
Fortunately for Toronto, for all the right reasons.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently predicted that the team MVP for the Blue Jays in 2025 would rightfully be their newly-extended superstar, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
“Now that he has a new 14-year, $500 million contract, Guerrero has a chance to go down as the greatest player in Blue Jays history. Will he be the player who was a superstar in 2021 and 2024, or the player that was very good but not great between 2022 and 2023?”
The extension for Guerrero created a sigh of relief for the organization.
Despite a self-imposed deadline to sign an extension during the spring, the two sides still talked and ended up getting a massive deal agreed upon.
This is a franchise that has plenty of money to spend, but has had a hard time luring free agents north of the border.
However, Guerrero has elected to stay with the franchise, and this could be a move that changes the direction of the team for years to come.
At just the age of 26, the argument could be made the young slugger isn’t even in his prime yet.
The signing of Guerrero will hopefully lead to the franchise not only being able to convince homegrown talent to stay, but others to join him.
The slugger is certainly the best player on the team in 2025 and should be their MVP not only this year, but many to come.