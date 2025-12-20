Blue Jays May Have to Deal Away Up-and-Coming Outfielder in Position Logjam

Saying the Toronto Blue Jays have an elite outfield on their roster right now would be quite the understatement as they have a Gold Glove Award winner Daulton Varsho commanding the center with Nathan Lukes, Addison Barger, Davis Schneider or George Springer at either side.

As good as this team is in the outfield, it means an unfortunate decision will have to be made as management debates what to do with Joey Loperfido, who excelled at the plate this season for the ballclub.

Loperfido has been developing quite nicely in the minors since he was drafted by the Astros back in 2021 and even though the Blue Jays acquired him just last season at the trade deadline it might be in his best interests to move onto another team.

There is too much talent at his position right now on Toronto's roster and it is no secret that the ballclub is openly pursuing another slugging outfielder, Kyle Tucker. Loperfido isn't going to get a real chance at the Majors if he stays with the Jays.

The Player the Jays Could Be Losing

Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Loperfido's debut to the Majors back in 2024 didn't go as any player would hope but his time at the plate in 2025 was anything but disappointing. This past season he was able to play in 41 games where he slashed .333/.379/.500.

It appeared that he found his groove both in Toronto and in the Majors as he looked even better than he did in Triple-A Buffalo in 2025. The 26-year-old is ready for a real chance and it just seems unlikely that he will find that on this roster, especially if Tucker signs with the ballclub and maybe even if he doesn't.

Joey Loperfido is back with a BANG 😤 pic.twitter.com/8yRs86p1lX — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 8, 2025

Blue Jays Possible 2026 Outfield

In a perfect world the Jays are able to lockdown Tucker who is primarily a right fielder but has played all three positions, but barring any injury it will be Varsho who takes the center with Lukes and Tucker at either side of him.

However Barger is also a very interesting piece to the puzzle, as he found his stride during their playoff run, batting .367 while slugging .583 meaning that the Jays have their pick of the litter when it comes to outfielders.

Tucker and Springer could easily be rotated between a fielder and designated hitter as well so it wouldn't be surprsing if they are all used in a variety of ways.

Opening day is a long ways off but the Jays' roster is looking more and more set. Does Loperfido really have a spot on it? It is seeming less and less likely.

Recommended Articles