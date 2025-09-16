Blue Jays Are On The Verge Of Another Incredible Franchise Record
The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the best teams in the MLB this season. In the American League, they hold the best record with 12 games remaining in the season. They lead the AL East, one of the toughest divisions in baseball, by five games over the New York Yankees. And, they aren't a flash in the pan; they have been doing this all season.
Now, with the second-best home record in the league, 50-25, they are nearing one of the best home winning percentages in club history. This year's team is chasing a .675 percent mark that was set in 1985. With six home games remaining in the season, they must be near perfect to break the mark.
What has been the difference for the Blue Jays at home, though, that makes them one of the toughest teams to defeat?
Blue Jays Have Nearly Identical Splits
Interestingly, Toronto's home and road splits aren't too different; in fact, at the plate, they are nearly identical. At home, they have 12 more home runs (95), seven fewer walks (239), their batting average is eight points higher (.274), their OPS is 39 points higher (.791), and 44 more total bases (1124).
Furthermore, the only two significant differences between their splits are their strikeout numbers and run totals. They have struck out 52 fewer times at home and scored 53 more runs at the Rogers Center compared to when they are on the road. The Blue Jays are more efficient at the plate when playing at home, but not necessarily better.
Even on the mound, the numbers are staggeringly similar. Toronto has an ERA that is 0.35 lower (3.99), allowing 10 fewer hits (591), 27 fewer runs (318) and five more walks (238), while their strikeouts per nine are 0.1 higher (9.0). Closing games are more efficient as well, with three more saves (21) than while on the road.
Their most considerable discrepancy in their splits on the mound comes from the long ball. They have surrendered 114 home runs at home, but 83 on the road. Taking park factor into effect, Toronto has a "pitcher-friendly" park, ranking 18th in the MLB in park factor.
Now, with six home games remaining, against the Red Sox and the Yankees, the two teams chasing them in the standings, winning five games will be a tall task. However, in doing so, they could break a 40-year club record.