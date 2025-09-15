3 Blue Jays Prospects Who Could Become Breakout Stars At Arizona Fall League
With the Toronto Blue Jays having all but locked up a spot in the playoffs, there is going to be a lot of attention given to the big league club during the month of October, and rightfully so.
This group seems to have the makeup of being able to go on a deep postseason run, and that has only become more evident as they continue to erase deficits to secure comeback victories. But the big leaguers won't be the only ones on display during the upcoming month, as the Blue Jays have decided to send some notable prospects to the Arizona Fall League.
As key players on Toronto's MLB roster begin to age out or become free agents, the front office will need to backfill those openings. And some of the prospects being sent to the desert will try to play their way into consideration for those roles.
Here are three players who could become breakout stars for the Blue Jays at the Arizona Fall League.
Josh Kasevich
The 24-year-old is an easy selection because he's the highest-ranked prospect Toronto is sending, with him coming in at No. 13 in their pipeline. But he also has a chance to turn some heads during this showcase circuit after having a disappointing season this year.
Limited to just 36 games because of a back injury, he wasn't able to follow up his incredible showing with Triple-A Buffalo last season when he slashed .325/.382/.433 across 41 games. That has put him on the backfoot when it comes to becoming an everyday big leaguer for the Blue Jays.
However, he could remind everyone in the organization about his talent with a good showing against other high-end prospects at the Arizona Fall League, so he'll be someone to keep an eye on throughout this event.
Kai Peterson
This selection is a bit more off the radar. That's because Kai Peterson is not currently considered a top 30 prospect within the team's pipeline, but based on the way he played this season, there's a good chance that could change heading into 2026.
The left-hander who was a 20th-round pick in the 2023 draft has proven to be high strikeout guy during his two years of professional baseball with 152 K's across 100 innings pitched. His career 3.78 ERA in 78 appearances all out of the bullpen makes him an intriguing arm for the future.
Peterson made it to Double-A this season, and while his strikeout numbers indicate that he could be a weapon down the line, he has to work on his walk rate. With 72 walks to his name, his WHIP of 1.41 is not sustainable at the upper levels. But if he can flash his strikeout stuff at the AFL, he'll soon be a popular name among the team's pitching prospects.
Alex Amalfi
Another player who is not ranked within Toronto's top 30 prospects, the 24-year-old right-hander has worked his way into an intriguing spot with the organization after signing as an undrafted free agent in July 2022.
He spent all season with Double-A New Hampshire in 2025, posting a 4.41 ERA across 34 total appearances. But what was the most interesting thing about Alex Amalfi is that 11 of those came as starts, a role he performed better in with a 3.86 ERA across 44 1/3 innings pitched compared to the 4.98 ERA he had across 43 1/3 innings as a reliever.
Amalfi likely won't become a top-end arm for Toronto at any stage of his career, but he has been steady since joining the organization. And with a good showing during the AFL, he could carve out a role for himself in some capacity down the line.