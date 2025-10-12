Blue Jays Open ALCS Against Mariners Seeking Third American League Pennant
The Toronto Blue Jays are well rested. The Seattle Mariners are not. Yet, Game 1 of the American League Championship Series starts on Sunday.
The Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees in four games in the ALDS, a series that wrapped up on Wednesday. That gave Toronto nearly four days off before hosing the Mariners. Seattle, meanwhile, played a 15-inning, winner-take-all Game 5 with the Detroit Tigers less than 48 hours before Game 1, followed by a flight to Toronto.
The Blue Jays are seeking their first trip to the World Series since 1993. The Mariners are seeking their first trip to the World Series in franchise history.
Here is a preview of the game.
How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 12
Game Time: 8:03 p.m. CT
Watch: Fox
Listen: CJCL/Sportsnet 590 The FAN - 590 AM
Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto
Sunday’s Probable Pitchers
Blue Jays: RHP Kevin Gausman (1-0, 1.59 in postseason)
Against Mariners: May 9, win, 5.1 innings, seven hits, three earned runs, three strikeouts, no walks.
Gausman was solid in his first postseason start of October, as he went 5.2 innings against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS. He allowed four hits, one run and two walks against three strikeouts as he threw just 75 pitches. The Toronto offense blew up against the Blue Jays, which allowed Gausman to cruise to a relatively easy win.
His postseason career includes nine games (four starts) with a 1-2 record and a 4.31 ERA in 31.1 innings, dating back to 2014 with Baltimore. He has 33 strikeouts and 13 walks and batters hit just .198 against him.
In the regular season he was 10-11 with a 3.59 ERA in 32 starts, with 189 strikeouts and 50 walks in 193.0 innings. Batters hit just .216 against him.
Mariners: RHP Bryce Miller (0-0, 4.15 in postseason)
Against Blue Jays: May 11, loss, five innings, eight hits, seven earned runs, one home run, three strikeouts, two walks.
In his only postseason game against Detroit, Miller only threw 4.1 innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs and no walks against two strikeouts. He threw 55 pitches, and he allowed batters to hit .250 against him. He will pitch on four days’ rest. Sunday will be his second postseason appearance.
Miller dealt with elbow inflammation for part of the season. He started 18 games, went 4-6 with a 5.68 ERA in 90.1 innings, with 74 strikeouts and 34 walks. Batters hit .267 against him and he had a 1.41 WHIP.
American League Championship Series
(best-of-seven)
No. 2 Seattle Mariners vs. No. 1 Toronto Blue Jays
Sunday: Game 1: Seattle at Toronto, 8:03 pm ET on FOX
Monday: Game 2: Seattle at Toronto, 5:03 pm ET on FOX
Wednesday: Game 3: Toronto at Seattle, TBA, on FOX/FS1
Thursday: Game 4: Toronto at Seattle, TBA, on FOX/FS1
Friday: Game 5: Toronto at Seattle, TBA, on FOX/FS1 (if necessary)
Sunday, Oct. 19: Game 6: Seattle at Toronto, TBA, on FOX/FS1 (if necessary)
Monday, Oct. 20: Game 7: Seattle at Toronto, TBA, on FOX/FS1 (if necessary)
Note: Carriers and times are subject to change.