What Do Toronto Blue Jays Need if They Hope to Make World Series?
The regular season is winding down and while the World Series is still a ways off, it is on everybody's minds. The Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as one of the best teams in the American League and though their playoff spot isn't official yet, it would take something fairly drastic to push them out.
If you asked anybody at the end of May which teams were going to be in this year's World Series the Blue Jays would not have been in the conversation. The team sat below .500 and just making it to the playoffs looked bleak. Now, the Jays have breathing room at the top of their division over the New York Yankees as they finish up their last road trip of the regular season.
Now, a few things are going to have to happen for the Blue Jays to make it all the way to the World Series. One thing is for certain is the team needs Bo Bichette. Although they have been winning with him on the injured list (knee sprain) the ballclub will struggle to battle through October without him. Their offense has been incredible in and out of Rogers Centre which needs to stay the same going into the postseason.
Blue Jays Path to the World Series
BIchette has been the leader of the offense for the Blue Jays this season. He has been on the injured list for the last week (retroactive to September 7) after spraining his left knee. Bichette won't return for the regular season, but the team is hoping (praying) to get their shortstop back for the postseason.
The soon-to-be free agent has proven his worth this season. Bichette will more than likely finish the year at the top of the hitting leaders for the Blue Jays in RBI as he was nearing 100 on the season which means he will finish with more RBI than strikeouts. He has 18 homers to compliment his 94 RBI and is one of three on the team with an OPS over .800. Can they win without him? Yes. Can they make it to the World Series without him? Not sure.
Rogers Centre has been one of the hardest places for opponents to go into and win at this year, especially this summer. The only other team to have more than 50 wins on their home field is the Philadelphia Phillies which is led by their offense. The Blue Jays have the best numbers in the American League in: batting average (.274), on-base percentage (.343), OPS (.792) and RBI (387). The team will have to keep this up going into October.
Toronto has become one of the best teams in baseball regardless of how their year started. October is almost here and they are going to be a great one to watch down the stretch. If they are able to stay healthy and consistent it will be hard to keep them out of the World Series this year.