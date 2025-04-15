Blue Jays Place Star Outfielder on Paternity List, Call Up Replacement
The Toronto Blue Jays made some roster moves prior to Tuesday night's game against the Atlanta Braves at Rogers Centre.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Blue Jays announced that they had placed outfielder Nathan Lukes on the paternity list. In a corresponding move, Toronto called up Addison Barger from Triple-A Buffalo to replace him.
Lukes is off to a slow start this year after breaking out last year. Through 12 games this season, he's batting just .167/.310/.208 (55 OPS+) with no homers and three RBI -- well below last year's impressive .303/.371/.447 (132 OPS+) batting line.
The 30-year-old played in Monday's series opener against the Braves, going 0-for-3 with a run in the Blue Jays' 8-4 loss. While he'll miss Tuesday's game and likely Wednesday's series finale as well, he should be able to return for Friday's series opener against the Seattle Mariners following Thursday's off day.
Meanwhile, Barger will be active on Tuesday night in his absence. The 25-year-old has yet to play for the Blue Jays this season.
Barger made his MLB debut for Toronto last year, appearing in 69 games and batting .197/.250/.351 (69 OPS+) with seven homers and 28 RBI. While he showed decent pop, his plate discipline and contact skills leave something to be desired.
He opened the season at Triple-A, where he's hitting .211/.311/.421 with two homers and seven RBI in 12 games.
With the Blue Jays coming off three losses in their last four games, hopefully Barger can give them a spark until Lukes returns.