Blue Jays Reportedly Never Engaged in Contract Discussions With Alex Bregman
With the 2025 campaign underway, some bits of information are starting to come out regarding the offseason for the Toronto Blue Jays.
It was widely reported that they were looking to add some star power in free agency to pair with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. But when the dust settled, they only had Anthony Santander to show for it.
Pete Alonso was reportedly someone the Blue Jays were interested in, but nothing amounted to anything before he signed a deal to return to the New York Mets.
There was also previous reporting that suggest Toronto was going after star third baseman Alex Bregman, an addition that would have upgraded their infield defense and overall offensive profile.
However, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY is now refuting those past reports.
"The Blue Jays did make a strong offer to Alonso, just as they did [Juan] Soto, but despite erroneous reports, they didn't make a single offer to Bregman, let alone engage with him," he wrote.
That's quite the piece of information.
Bregman was someone who was constantly linked to the Blue Jays throughout the offseason, even looking like they would win the sweepstakes at one point during the winter.
So for the insider to say Toronto never even engaged in discussions with the two-time World Series champion is eye opening.
It also adds to the fact that free agency reporting can often be misleading.
There are tons of rumors that get reported based on information that is told to different reporters, whether that's from agents trying to get more leverage for their clients or from teams that want to pull things back into their favor in negotiations.
The Blue Jays will have to deal with the star competing against them in their division this year.
Bregman signed a short-term contract that paid him high AAV while also giving him an opt-out after this season that allows him to hit the open market again in search of his high-priced contract.
Toronto reportedly wasn't interested the first time around, so future stories that potentially link the two will have to be taken with a grain of salt based on what Nightengale just reported.