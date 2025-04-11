Blue Jays Rising Stars with Best Chances to Be Farm's Top Prospect in 2026
The Toronto Blue Jays’ 2025 season is just a few days underway in the marathon that is 162 games. Overreactions are surfacing, injury lists are growing and the New York Yankees' torpedo bats are the talk of the league.
Players making headlines often have one thing in common: they were once highly regarded prospects discussed until they got their shot in the big leagues. A fun way to gauge the future is by predicting which players will be the top prospect in each organization heading into the 2026 season.
While some names will be familiar to those following their favorite team's farm system, others will be introduced as the season progresses. As most minor leagues are gearing up for the action, with the help of Baseball America, let’s take a look at the Astros’ current situation and their big league needs.
2026 Number One Prospect chances, per Baseball America: Arjun Nimmala, SS, 50%, Ricky Tiedemann, LHP, 30% Trey Yesavage, RHP, 20%
Arjun Nimmala – SS – Vancouver Canadians (A+) 50%
Nimmala was the 20th selection in the 2023 draft and was immediately rated in the Top 10, currently ranked third in the Blue Jays organization. He is a slightly built shortstop who faced challenges in his first professional season but finished on a high note at Dunedin after making some mechanical adjustments.
Ricky Tiedemann – LHP – Buffalo Bisons (AAA) 30%
Tiedemann was selected 91st overall in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Golden West (Calif.) Junior College. He is currently the top-ranked prospect in the Jays’ system. Tommy John surgery in July 2024 will sideline him for the entire 2025 season. His primary focus is on health, but when fit, he has shown dominance.
His fastball sits at 94-96 mph and can peak at 99 mph. He utilizes a 10 o'clock arm slot that creates significant run on his fastball. Tiedemann mixes a slider/sweeper that is effective against left-handed hitters and a changeup that could develop into a plus pitch, which also features good arm-side run. If healthy in 2026, he is expected to secure a spot in the Blue Jays' rotation.
Trey Yesavage – Dunedin Blue Jays (A) 20%
Yesavage was the 20th selection in the 2024 MLB draft out of East Carolina. He dropped to the Jays due to medical issues related to a collapsed lung. Now healthy, he is currently the second-ranked player in the organization.
Yesavage has a repeatable delivery, though some scouts express concerns about his stride and extension. Despite these issues, he is effective, consistently throwing in the 93-95 mph range and reaching up to 97 mph with good run and vertical drop. He mixes a slider with a plus spin rate and a splitter that could develop into a plus pitch. It will be interesting to see if the Jays organization attempts to enhance his extension this season as he starts at low-A Dunedin.
Overall, the Blue Jays' prospects are well-distributed throughout the system. Low-A Dunedin features an intriguing mix, with four of the top seven-rated pitchers in the organization: Yesavage, Landen Maroudis (RHP, No. 8), Khal Stephen (RHP, No. 10), and Brandon Barriera (LHP, No. 14).
A potential future infield is forming at high-A Vancouver, starting with Nimmala at shortstop, alongside the 19th-ranked Sean Keys at third base and the 22nd-ranked Adrian Pinto at second base.
The Blue Jays organization has emphasized pitching, with 16 of its top 30 prospects being pitchers. This approach mirrors that of the Los Angeles Dodgers, highlighting the value of acquiring affordable arms that can also serve as valuable trade assets.
Jays fans can anticipate mid-month updates for the first installment of "Updates From the Farm," which will spotlight players excelling and earning promotions, as well as those who may not have been initially listed.