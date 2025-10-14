Blue Jays Rookie Star Showed Inexperience in Massive ALCS Game 2 Start
The American League Championship Series is well underway and the Toronto Blue Jays have been knocked in the dirt. The opener was a tale of no offense by the Jays and Game 2 was about the pitching staff's shortcomings, which started with the opener.
Trey Yesavage proved that he is indeed human in his second career playoff start and fifth MLB start of any kind. The 22-year-old had set the bar incredibly high since joining the club and even higher after his start against the New York Yankees a week ago where he set the franchise record for strikeouts in a playoff game (11). That was not the same man who took the mound on Monday.
A Not-So-Great Day in Toronto For Yesavage
Trouble started early for the rising star after hitting the Seattle Mariners first batter (Randy Arozarena) with a near 95MPH fastball. The following player up was the slugger Cal Raleigh who he walked. So, with two runners on and no outs he allowed his first hit of the postseason.
That hit in the first inning was unfortunately a 370 foot bomb by Julio Rodríguez which put the Jays into a 3-0 hole early. He bounced back though and struck out three of the next four guys to end the inning.
Yesavage had a trio of scoreless innings to follow and another strikeout. But, the fifth inning would be his last as he was pulled before getting a single out. A single and a throwing error put Arozarena on second base, followed by a Raleigh walk, and his day was done.
Louis Varland was forced out of the bullpen with a pair of runners in scoring position by Yesavage. So, when the threw a 98 mph fastball to Jorge Polanco it turned what could have been a solo homer to a three-run home run. The score was now 6-3 Mariners.
The young gun finished the day with five earned runs on four hits with a trio of walks and four strikeouts.
Don't get it twisted. Yesavage has been incredible for the Blue Jays and he will be an All-Star one day, but this might have been too much for him to take on in only his fifth career start in the Majors. The Jays were already down 1-0 in the series and didn't look like themselves in the opener.
Regardless, it is over and done with now. Toronto has their work cut out for them if Yesavage is to pitch again in these playoffs and redeem his outing he had today.