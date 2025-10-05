Blue Jays Rookie Trey Yesavage Makes History in First Career Postseason Start
The Toronto Blue Jays' second postseason game against the New York Yankees turned into a rout. After the Blue Jays secured a near-perfect 10-1 victory over the Yankees on Saturday, the bar was set high for the franchise heading into Game 2 of their five-game series. Toronto had a 1-0 lead in the American League Division Series.
One of the top storylines to flood the internet regarding Game 2 of the Blue Jays-Yankees saga involved rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage taking the mound. Needless to say, he did not disappoint. One word can be used to sum up the young star's performance thus far: unbelievable.
Trey Yesavage's Postseason Glory
Yesavage, Toronto's most intriguing rookie pitcher at this time, stands as one of the most impressive overall. After spending some quality time in the minor leagues, Yesavage was called upon to join Toronto's bullpen — perhaps one of the best decisions made by the franchise this season.
Since making his debut on Sept. 15, he has started in each game, striking out nine players during his first appearance, following by two on Sept. 21 and five on Sept. 22. He's made it quite clear that he isn't done just yet.
Sunday's Game 2 matchup marked Yesavage's first career postseason inning, and what better way to spend it than striking out three players from New York?
The 22-year-old right-hander exceeded any and all expectations, immediately setting the stage for what was gearing up to be yet another blowout victory.
In three hittless innings, he had a shocking number of seven strikeouts, soon totaling 10 strikeouts which tied him for most in postseason history through four innings. He eventually finalized his start with 11 strikeouts once the fifth inning wrapped up.
His delivery is incredibly unique, making it quite the sight to see. Considering what little experience he has in the Major Leagues and his young age, Yesavage is quickly developing into one of the greatest names in baseball.
He is now the second-youngest pitcher with over 10 strikeouts in a postseason game, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com.
Toronto outfielder Daulton Varsho weighed in on Yesavage's performance as of late, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, and stated, "I think the way he said it, that he's built for this, I think he is. He's built for this moment knowing how to calm himself down in these big pressure situations."
If Yesavage continues to show up in this impeccable form, Toronto will fare well against their division rivals as their set progresses.