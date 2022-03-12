Report: Blue Jays Sign Relief Pitcher Andrew Vasquez

The Toronto Blue Jays have joined the post-lockout signing party.

Adding their second reliever of the offseason, the Jays have signed lefty Andrew Vasquez to a major league deal, per Sportsnet's Shi Davidi.

Vasquez has 6.2 career major league innings across three stints with the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers. He pitched just 1.2 innings in 2021 for Los Angeles, striking out three of his six batters faced. The 28-year-old's performance in Triple A last year, however, earned him a major league deal for 2022. In 48.1 innings with St. Paul and Oklahoma City, Vasquez struck out 14.7 batters per nine innings, walking just 4.5 and posting a 1.055 WHIP.

His primary weapon from the left side is a looping curveball, which Vasquez throws more than any other pitch and can drop into the strike zone or induce swings off the plate.

Courtesy of Pitcher List, below is a look at Vasquez's curve in action in 2021 for the Dodgers:

Vasquez adds another southpaw look to a Blue Jays bullpen that has just one guaranteed lefty, Tim Mayza. Vasquez will compete for a spot in Toronto's pen with other southpaws on the 40-man roster like Ryan Borucki, Anthony Kay, Tayler Saucedo, and Kirby Snead.

The 28-year-old also has one remaining minor league option, as well, so could likely be sent to Triple A Buffalo if he doesn't make the MLB team. The Jays exited the lockout with two open spots on their 40-man roster, and will have one open slot after Vasquez's contract is finalized.

H/T Shi Davidi