Skip to main content
Report: Blue Jays Sign Relief Pitcher Andrew Vasquez

Report: Blue Jays Sign Relief Pitcher Andrew Vasquez

The Blue Jays have signed lefty reliever Andrew Vasquez to a minor league deal, per reports

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Blue Jays have signed lefty reliever Andrew Vasquez to a minor league deal, per reports

The Toronto Blue Jays have joined the post-lockout signing party.

Adding their second reliever of the offseason, the Jays have signed lefty Andrew Vasquez to a major league deal, per Sportsnet's Shi Davidi.

Vasquez has 6.2 career major league innings across three stints with the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers. He pitched just 1.2 innings in 2021 for Los Angeles, striking out three of his six batters faced. The 28-year-old's performance in Triple A last year, however, earned him a major league deal for 2022. In 48.1 innings with St. Paul and Oklahoma City, Vasquez struck out 14.7 batters per nine innings, walking just 4.5 and posting a 1.055 WHIP.

His primary weapon from the left side is a looping curveball, which Vasquez throws more than any other pitch and can drop into the strike zone or induce swings off the plate.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Courtesy of Pitcher List, below is a look at Vasquez's curve in action in 2021 for the Dodgers:

Vasquez adds another southpaw look to a Blue Jays bullpen that has just one guaranteed lefty, Tim Mayza. Vasquez will compete for a spot in Toronto's pen with other southpaws on the 40-man roster like Ryan Borucki, Anthony Kay, Tayler Saucedo, and Kirby Snead.

The 28-year-old also has one remaining minor league option, as well, so could likely be sent to Triple A Buffalo if he doesn't make the MLB team. The Jays exited the lockout with two open spots on their 40-man roster, and will have one open slot after Vasquez's contract is finalized.

H/T Shi Davidi

USATSI_11359097_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Sign Relief Pitcher Andrew Vasquez

By Mitch Bannon10 seconds ago
76ED14AE-A431-4238-B645-5816C383AE5C
News

Report: Blue Jays Showing Renewed Interest in Jonathan Villar

By Ethan Diamandas4 hours ago
USATSI_15857723_168390270_lowres
News

Toronto Blue Jays Release Updated 2022 Spring Training Schedule

By Mitch Bannon6 hours ago
ramirez © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Blue Jays are ‘Immediate Players’ if Guardians Choose to Deal Ramírez

By Ethan Diamandas6 hours ago
USATSI_7934409_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Unvaxxed MLB Players Can't Travel to Canada, Won't Be Paid for Missed Games

By Ethan DiamandasMar 10, 2022
USATSI_16852877_168390270_lowres
Analysis

6 Immediate Free Agents The Blue Jays Should Target

By Ethan Diamandas and Mitch BannonMar 10, 2022
USATSI_10630645_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Biggest Blue Jays Needs Coming Out of MLB Lockout

By Mitch BannonMar 10, 2022
USATSI_10726581_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Baseball Returns As MLB and Union Agree on New CBA

By Mitch BannonMar 10, 2022