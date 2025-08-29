Blue Jays Sign Former Top White Sox Prospect in Low-Risk, High-Reward Move
As the Toronto Blue Jays get set for a massive weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers, they have added some depth to their organization.
All eyes will be on what should be the most exciting matchup in the Majors when the Blue Jays face off against the Brewers. As two of the best teams in their respective leagues, this could end up being a World Series preview.
While Toronto will be focused on trying to secure a statement win, the front office was recently hard at work to try and improve the depth of the organization. According to MLB insider Mike Rodriguez, the Blue Jays have reached an agreement with former Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez on a minor league contract.
While Jimenez is most known for his time with the White Sox as someone who was considered to be one of the top prospects in baseball. He recently spent some time in the Tampa Bay Rays organization before being let go about a month ago.
With the Rays this year in the minors, he slashed .256/.330/.360 with three home runs and 30 RBI. Injuries have unfortunately played a major part in the struggles of Jimenez, but he is healthy now and is worth the Blue Jays taking a shot on him.
What Might Jimenez Provide?
While the organization shouldn’t expect much from Jimenez, he has had some bright spots in the Majors not too long ago. In 2023, he slashed .272/.317/.441 with 18 home runs and 64 RBI in 120 games played. Those are some fairly solid numbers, and Toronto certainly wouldn’t mind adding a player of that caliber to the team.
However, due to injuries and struggles of late, Jimenez more than likely won’t make a massive impact on the team. The Blue Jays will be able to provide him with an opportunity to prove himself, and if he finds his form from 2023, he could be a contributor for the franchise.
Since Jimenez did sign with Toronto before the Sept. 1 deadline, he will be eligible for the postseason. Due to him not playing in quite some time, he will need to get some work in the minors before that can be considered.
Overall, this is a low-risk, high-reward move for the Blue Jays who will be adding a player that was once considered to be a rising top prospect in the game and has had some success in the Majors not too long ago. While things will need to go right for him to make an impact, it's a solid move by Toronto.