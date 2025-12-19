Postseason Shares Announced for Blue Jays After World Series Appearance

One of the most shocking storylines to take over Major League Baseball this season was the Toronto Blue Jays' run in the 2025 World Series. Not only did they reach the highly touted event to face the reigning champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, but they held themselves up to the Dodgers throughout the series. Ultimately, Los Angeles claimed its second consecutive title, leaving the Blue Jays heartbroken.

However, despite the disappointing outcome, Toronto's run this past season is something to be admired. Now, the Blue Jays, alongside other MLB franchises, are looking to bolster their rosters for the 2026 campaign, but they're also reflecting on this past year. With that, details of the postseason shares pool have been released, showing some interesting numbers for Toronto.

Assessing Blue Jays' Pool

Mike Watters-Imagn Images

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the total players' pool this year fell short of last year's record by approximately $1 million, but it remains higher than it has been in previous seasons.

When it comes to postseason shares, the World Series champion, of course, receives the highest pool percentage. From there, the second-highest percentage goes to the runner-up. In this case, that would be Toronto, while the Dodgers claim the top percentage.

The exact breakdown of the players' pool is based on the following:



- 50% of the gate receipts from the Wild Card games

- 60% of the gate receipts from the first three games of the Division Series

- 60% of the gate receipts from the first four games of the League Championship Series

- 60% of the gate receipts from the first four games of the World Series

This year, the total pool for the Blue Jays amassed $30,764,679.60, with the full share reaching $354,118.39 after reaching the World Series. Per Feinsand, Toronto issued 70 full shares and 15.44 partial shares. As for Los Angeles, they landed a much larger number of $484,747.57 (82 full shares,12.5 partial shares). Coming in at third was the Milwaukee Brewers at $168,852.75 (70 full shares, 17.66 partial shares).

Now with the offseason in full swing and ongoing trade talks filling the air, it will be interesting to see how Toronto navigates the next few months. As expected, they're looking to return to the World Series once again, but this time, clinching the title. 2025 has been a season for Blue Jays fans to remember, and it provides a glimpse of hope into what could be on the horizon.

More Blue Jays News