Postseason Shares Announced for Blue Jays After World Series Appearance
One of the most shocking storylines to take over Major League Baseball this season was the Toronto Blue Jays' run in the 2025 World Series. Not only did they reach the highly touted event to face the reigning champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, but they held themselves up to the Dodgers throughout the series. Ultimately, Los Angeles claimed its second consecutive title, leaving the Blue Jays heartbroken.
However, despite the disappointing outcome, Toronto's run this past season is something to be admired. Now, the Blue Jays, alongside other MLB franchises, are looking to bolster their rosters for the 2026 campaign, but they're also reflecting on this past year. With that, details of the postseason shares pool have been released, showing some interesting numbers for Toronto.
Assessing Blue Jays' Pool
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the total players' pool this year fell short of last year's record by approximately $1 million, but it remains higher than it has been in previous seasons.
When it comes to postseason shares, the World Series champion, of course, receives the highest pool percentage. From there, the second-highest percentage goes to the runner-up. In this case, that would be Toronto, while the Dodgers claim the top percentage.
The exact breakdown of the players' pool is based on the following:
- 50% of the gate receipts from the Wild Card games
- 60% of the gate receipts from the first three games of the Division Series
- 60% of the gate receipts from the first four games of the League Championship Series
- 60% of the gate receipts from the first four games of the World Series
This year, the total pool for the Blue Jays amassed $30,764,679.60, with the full share reaching $354,118.39 after reaching the World Series. Per Feinsand, Toronto issued 70 full shares and 15.44 partial shares. As for Los Angeles, they landed a much larger number of $484,747.57 (82 full shares,12.5 partial shares). Coming in at third was the Milwaukee Brewers at $168,852.75 (70 full shares, 17.66 partial shares).
Now with the offseason in full swing and ongoing trade talks filling the air, it will be interesting to see how Toronto navigates the next few months. As expected, they're looking to return to the World Series once again, but this time, clinching the title. 2025 has been a season for Blue Jays fans to remember, and it provides a glimpse of hope into what could be on the horizon.
Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline or spending time with family