Blue Jays Turn to Six Man Rotation After Return of Former Cy Young Winner
The Toronto Blue Jays may have made one of the sneaky best moves at the trade deadline. Up 4.5 games in the American League East, Toronto now has a chance to have one of the most effective pitching staffs in the playoffs with the addition of Shane Bieber.
The Blue Jays acquired the 2020 AL Cy Young winner from the Cleveland Guardians at this year's trade deadline in return for former second round pick Khal Stephen.
After two starts in which he didn't allow any runs to begin 2024, Bieber went down with an injury that ultimately required Tommy John surgery. He would miss the rest of 2024 and a big chunk of 2025, so the Blue Jays knew they wouldn't get him in the rotation right away.
Now that the right-hander is healthy, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports that they will have a six man rotation for the upcoming week, at least.
Bieber’s Stellar Debut and the New Rotation
After seven dominant rehab starts, a 1.86 ERA and 11.9 K/9, Bieber made his return to the majors and debut for the Blue Jays on Friday. On the road against the Miami Marlins, the 30-year-old flew threw six innings, allowing just two hits, one run and struck out nine. Along with zero walks, it was a return to vintage Bieber.
Toronto brought him in to hopefully get that version of Bieber start after start, coming off an injury as they head into the playoffs. When he's healthy, the right-hander is an innings eater. In his two seasons of 30 or more starts, he has at least 200 innings pitched.
If he's back at that level, Bieber will be a huge piece going forward both with a surging Boston Red Sox on their tail, as well as a bonafide number one in the playoffs. Just because Bieber is back, Toronto isn't going to take any chances. And they're not going to change the rest of the rotation, either.
Manager John Schneider and the Jays' leadership have opted to go with a six man rotation. Meaning, the staff will remain in tact while Bieber gets a week off in between starts. While the rest of the rotation hasn't been world beating, they're all throwing innings, and they're all above average by ERA+.
All of Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios and Chris Bassitt have thrown over 140 innings. Gausman has been the best of the three all season with a 2.5 bWAR and 112 ERA+. Thought they aren't going to wow anyone, especially with Gausman's strikeout numbers continuing to decline, the big three will provide quality innings.
The standout starter has been Eric Lauer, who is having a career year and has earned his keep. He leads all Blue Jays pitchers with 2.7 bWAR, a 2.76 ERA and a 153 ERA+. He currently sits at 88 innings, but he's going to start a playoff game if this continues.
Then there is the 41-year-old Max Scherzer, who is with the Jays on a one-year deal and in his 11 starts he has a 3.60 ERA. He's not the same three time Cy Young winner, but he's going to be an important, veteran presence in the playoffs.
Now with Bieber, Toronto has a great problem of "too many starters."
They're not going to let it be a problem. If Shane Bieber is healthy and good, then he will pitch. A six man rotation not only gives the players more rest, but it gives the team plenty of options moving forward and in the playoffs to tinker with it.