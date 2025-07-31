Blue Jays Bet on Veteran Stability by Trading for Guardians Star Shane Bieber
The Toronto Blue Jays made what could be a huge move for the starting rotation when they acquired 2020 AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Khal Stephen.
One would think this is a huge acquisition, and it could be. However, Bieber hasn't thrown a pitch in the Majors since April of last year. His season was cut short (two starts) after he had to undergo Tommy John surgery.
Bieber's recovery has been going well and this ultimately could be a huge win for the Blue Jays as they look to strengthen their depth in the starting rotation.
His timeline for return was post All-Star break, but he hasn't gotten their quite yet. He had been on rehab assignment before getting shut down with soreness, only to get back on the mound in July to start his recovery back to reaching the MLB.
In his second rehab stint, Bieber has started three games where he threw nine total innings and allowed two earned runs on six hits with 16 strikeouts and one walk.
Toronto is betting on the fact that the veteran will remain healthy during his rehab assignment and come back to be the high-end starting pitcher that he's been in the past.
That is a risk, but it's one they believe is worth taking considering who they traded away.
The Blue Jays sent the 22-year-old prospect Stephen to the Guardians. He is only in his first season of professional baseball after being selected in the second round of the 2024 draft. He is currently on the seven-day IL with a mild shoulder impingement, but before that he was performing well.
Stephen has started in 17 games from the rookie-level to now Double-A. He's gone 9-1 in his 17 starts (18 total games). He's creeping up on 100 strikeouts with 99 K's to only 18 walks across 91.1 innings pitched.
Toronto appears to have traded away a good prospect, but there are still questions around him since he is very young and it could be awhile before he makes his debut at the big league level and helps out this organization.
The Blue Jays have been one of the best teams in baseball since the end of May and are continuing to get better by posting an 18-win month in July.
If Bieber comes back in the near fully healthy, the pitching rotation will immediately improve and they could be unstoppable come October.
