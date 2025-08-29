Blue Jays Smartly Expanding Versatility of Young Outfielder in Minor Leagues
When the Toronto Blue Jays welcomed veteran outfielder George Springer back into the mix on Aug. 16, a difficult roster decision had to be made.
There was no clear-cut option regarding who would be removed from the 26-man Major League roster to make room for his return with so many players performing at a high level. Ultimately, it was Joey Loperfido who was sent down to Triple-A Buffalo in large part because he had options remaining.
By deciding to send him down, no one had to be subject to waivers. But it certainly wasn’t fair to Loperfido, who was performing at a high level and deserved to stick with the big league club based on performance.
His production was excellent through 30 games and 89 plate appearances. He had a .358/.409/.506 slash line with a 150 OPS+. Three home runs and three doubles were hit to go along with 10 RBI, already producing a bWAR of 0.6 in such a short period of time.
Alas, his production has waned since joining Buffalo. He has a .182 batting average across eight games, cooling off considerably. However, that doesn’t sound like it will have an impact on his outlook for making it back to the Majors. When rosters expand to 28 on Sept. 1, he will likely be the first hitter in line for the promotion.
Joey Loperfido Playing First Base With Triple-A Buffalo
While it would have been nice to see Loperfido keep up his hot performance at the plate, that isn’t the most important thing for him in Triple-A. Instead, the biggest takeaway, as shared by Mitch Bannon of The Athletic (subscription required), is that he is expanding his defensive versatility. He has played three games and counting at first base since being back with Buffalo.
That is something to keep an eye on. Getting him acclimated to playing first base could be a way to get Loperfido into the lineup more often, whether that is down the stretch of 2025 or next year as a bench piece. He has 68 games of experience at the corner infield spot in the minors and played it regularly in college.
There currently isn’t a pressing need for first base help at the Major League level, but it doesn’t hurt to be prepared. Ernie Clement handled the role earlier in the season but hasn’t been at first base since June. Ty France has stepped into the role behind All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. since being acquired from the Minnesota Twins along with relief pitcher Louis Varland.
However, France is operating on an expiring contract. There could be a need behind Guerrero next year, so getting reps now makes sense. Especially because Loperfido likely won’t be spending much time in the minor leagues in 2026, looking ready for a regular role in the MLB.