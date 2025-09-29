Blue Jays Star Bo Bichette Gives Promising Injury Update Ahead of Playoffs
Before the Toronto Blue Jays took the field on Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays, manager John Schneider gave an injury update on Bo Bichette. It was an update that added more pressure on Game 162 for the Blue Jays to win the American League East to secure a bye in the Wild Card Series this week.
Schneider said that it would be “pretty unlikely” that Bichette would be available for a Wild Card Series if Toronto lost the division race to the New York Yankees.
Starting Kevin Gausman, the Blue Jays went all-in to beat the Rays, and after a 13-4 win, they get to rest until they open the American League Division Series on Saturday at home.
Following the game, Bichette celebrated with his teammates and also spoke to the media, giving a promising answer as to whether or not he’ll be back at some point in the playoffs.
Bo Bichette Gives Promising Outlook for Postseason Return
Bichette missed the final couple of weeks of the regular season after suffering a sprained knee against the Yankees on Sept. 6. He was put on the injured list and has been doing baseball activities, and he said he’s feeling better every day.
“I'm feeling better every day,’’ said Bichette. “I’m feeling better. I don't have a date, but I will be doing everything that I possibly can to get back.”
The good news is that Toronto doesn’t have to submit its ALDS roster until after the Wild Card Series is over, and they will get the winner of the series between two AL East rivals, the Yankees and Boston Red Sox.
It won’t be easy, but getting Bichette back if he’s ready would be a major boost to Schneider’s lineup. He was having a good year at the plate before his injury. He finished the regular season with a slash line of .311/.357/.483 in 139 games with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs.
Winning the division was huge for a number of reasons for the Blue Jays. First, it gives Bichette more time to work on getting back for the ALDS. Second, it gives them a week of rest, and it also gives Toronto home-field advantage throughout the American League playoffs.
The question when Bichette does return will be whether he is healthy enough to play in the field or if he will DH?
Despite the year he had at the plate, his defense has not been as good, and for a player nursing a knee injury, limiting his mobility in the field would not be ideal.