Latest Bo Bichette Injury Update Adds More Pressure for Blue Jays to Win the AL East
The Toronto Blue Jays are facing a must-win in Game 162 of the season on Sunday afternoon at home against the Tampa Bay Rays. With a victory or a New York Yankees loss, the Blue Jays will win the American League East and avoid playing a Wild Card Series beginning Tuesday.
Before Sunday’s game, manager John Schneider gave an injury update on Bo Bichette, and it didn’t sound promising. According to Mitch Bannon of The Athletic, Schneider said that it would be “pretty unlikely” he would return for a Wild Card Series. That makes Sunday’s game all the more important.
A win or a Yankees’ loss gives the Blue Jays not only the division, but also the top seed in the American League playoffs and homefield advantage until the World Series. They would be off until Saturday when they'd open up the American League Division Series.
Bo Bichette's Injury Update Does Not Sound Promising
Bichette has not played since Sept. 6 when he was injured attempting to slide into home plate against the Yankees. He limped off the field and returned following a rain delay, but he was then put on the injured list on Sept. 9 with a sprained knee.
Before the game against Tampa Bay, Schneider said that Bichette is hitting in the cage and doing toss and tee work, which is a good sign. But when is healthy enough to return, where does Schneider play him?
Bichette has struggled in the field this year for Toronto before his injury, and it makes one wonder if Schneider will have him become the designated hitter for the playoffs. A knee injury is tough to deal with for a player who plays a key position like Bichette, but given his struggles with the glove, it would make sense to consider it changing his role to hitting only.
The Blue Jays will welcome his bat back for the playoffs, assuming he can return at some point. He had an impressive slash line of .311/.357/.483 in 139 games. He has 18 home runs, 94 RBIs and 44 doubles for a lineup that can put up a lot of runs when it’s clicking. That's what makes them dangerous in October in a very winnable American League.
Toronto is starting Kevin Gausman against Tampa Bay. That says just how important they believe Sunday's game is. Getting five days off before beginning the ALDS is vital for a deep run for the Blue Jays.
Given Bichette’s latest update, Schneider will pull out all the stops against the Rays and treat it like a win-or-go-home playoff game.