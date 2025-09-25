Blue Jays Star's Controversial Lip-Reading in Heat of the Moment
As the MLB season draws to an end, the storylines that have been building all season are reaching their boiling point. The leading ones right now are the divisional races and the chaos the American League is in, still undecided with four games remaining.
The Toronto Blue Jays have watched their lead shrink over the past few weeks as the New York Yankees slowly crawl their way back next to them. The Yankees caught them, thanks in part to their rival, the Boston Red Sox, taking their first two games against the Blue Jays through Wednesday.
That's why chaos erupted in the Rogers Centre after what would have been at least a two-run base hit by George Springer was ruled a foul ball. After the events, Springer returned to the dugout and got caught by Jomboy Media with a controversial opinion about the MLB potentially colluding for the AL East division winner.
Just Give It To Them
On Tuesday night, the first of three games in the three-game series between the Blue Jays and the Red Sox, the atmosphere was already electric, and it could be felt on the field just as much, bringing what felt like a postseason environment to a regular-season finale.
In the bottom of the second inning, already trailing by a run, Springer stepped into the box with the bases loaded, looking to find a way to tie it or give his team the lead. On a changeup up and in on his hands, he turned on it, laced it down the third base line, but the umpire called it foul, rendering what would have scored two runs a dead ball.
Springer was exasperated with the call, throwing his hands up, and Jimmy O'Brien, of Jomboy Media, read his lips and posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) detailing Springer's words during the moment. The Blue Jays star was irate, jumping up and down, screaming "No way," after the umpire's call.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider would come out of the dugout to approach the home plate umpire, acknowledged the play was not reviewable, and was told there was nothing they could do about it. To make matters worse, after stepping back into the box, Springer was rung up on the next pitch, despite missing outside of the strike zone, leaving the bases loaded and the Blue Jays missing a chance to score runs.
Back in the dugout after the interaction, Springer was caught by O'Brien, saying:
"If they want New York to win, just tell me and give it to them already. How do you miss that? It is right in front of him."
While nothing points to collusion from the league, Blue Jays fans will be happy to hear that even the star of their offense has sometimes felt the same way. As the pressure continues mounting on the Blue Jays to finish the season strong, emotions are bound to continue being fiery at the wire.