Blue Jays Starting Two Key Pitchers With Sights Set on AL East Title
The Toronto Blue Jays had quite the turnaround this summer and have held onto the division lead for the second half of the year. But now, their cushion is completely gone after the New York Yankees battled back to sit with the same record entering the final series of the regular season.
The Blue Jays avoided a series sweep on Thursday by beating the Boston Red Sox, 6-1. Toronto's offense has been lagging ever since Bo Bichette went down with a knee injury, but they showed signs of life when they took down the Red Sox in a crucial game that was powered by home runs from Daulton Varsho and George Springer.
Now, they welcome in another divisional opponent to the Rogers Centre in the Tampa Bay Rays as the Blue Jays look to fend off the surging Yankess and secure the AL East title.
Race to the Finish Line
Both New York and Toronto are finishing their seasons against two teams that are well under .500, and both are on their home field. If the Blue Jays are able to secure a series sweep against the Rays, they will win the division since they own the tiebreaker over the Yankees.
Tampa Bay is significantly worse on the road than when they are at home. And luckily for Toronto they have been a force to be reckoned with at the Rogers Centre. But perhaps more importantly is who is going to be on the mound for the Blue Jays.
Shane Bieber is going to get the series started. He has only made six starts this season, but he has been one of their best starters since his return to the mound following the acquisition ahead of the trade deadline.
Bieber missed most of last year and the majority of this season because of Tommy John surgery. That didn't stop Toronto from acquiring him as a centerpiece of their deadline plans, though. He has been exactly what the pitching staff needed, and in his last three outings alone, he has racked up 13 strikeouts and only six earned runs allowed.
But the Blue Jays have only won two of their last eight as their offense continues to lag. And outside of Bieber, there are major concerns about the pitching staff with the struggles of Max Scherzer and both Chris Bassitt and Jose Berrios on the injured list.
Top prospect Trey Yesavage was as advertised in his major league debut with one earned run allowed and nine strikeouts in five innings pitched, but he was touched up in his second outing for four earned runs where he walked three and struck out just two in four innings pitched.
He'll get the ball in Game 2 in a pressure-packed situation, and he'll try to deliver for Toronto as they at least attempt to secure a series win over Tampa Bay in the first two contests of this series.