Blue Jays Superstar George Springer Set to Start in ALCS Game 6
The Toronto Blue Jays got the best possible news hours before Game 6 of the American League Championship Series — George Springer will play.
The Blue Jays were the first to release their batting order for the contest with the Seattle Mariners, which is set for 8:03 p.m. eastern on FS1. It’s not winner-take-all, but it’s a must-win for the Blue Jays, who are down 3-2 in the series.
Springer’s status was in doubt after he took a 96 mph fastball to his right knee. But after tests on the knee were negative for ligament or bone damage and a day off on Saturday, Springer appears ready to play on Sunday.
Toronto Blue Jays Game 6 ALCS Lineup
Springer will be the designated hitter and will bat first for the Blue Jays. Toronto will keep him out of the field, but his bat is more important at this stage of the postseason.
Nathan Lukes will bat second and play left field, followed by first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and catcher Alejandro Kirk, who will bat fourth. Center fielder Daulton Varsho will bat fifth, followed by third baseman Ernie Clement and right fielder Addison Barger. Second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa will play second base and bat eighth, followed by shortstop Andrés Giménez.
Springer has had a solid postseason for the Blue Jays. In nine games he’s slashed .256/.318/.615 with three home runs and six RBI. He has 22 home runs for his postseason career, dating back to 2015 with the Houston Astros. He has a World Series ring, which he claimed in 2017 with the Astros.
The Blue Jays will turn to rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage to start Game 6. The phenom started Game 2 against the Mariners, a contest the Blue Jays lost. He went four innings, giving up four hits and five earned runs against Seattle. He allowed a home run and three walks while he struck out four on 70 pitches.
The Blue Jays will face Game 2 starter Logan Gilbert. He was pitching on three days’ rest against Toronto because he pitched in the Mariners’ 15-inning Game 5 ALDS win over the Detroit Tigers. He pitched three innings, giving up five hits, three runs (two earned) with one walk and two strikeouts.
If the Mariners win on Sunday, they will go to the World Series for the first time in franchise history and face the Los Angeles Dodgers, who swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS. If the Blue Jays win, they will force a winner-take-all Game 7 on Monday. The Blue Jays have not been to the World Series since 1993.
American League Championship Series
(best-of-seven)
No. 2 Seattle Mariners vs. No. 1 Toronto Blue Jays
Sunday: Game 1: Seattle 3, Toronto 1
Monday: Game 2: Seattle 10, Toronto 3
Wednesday: Game 3: Toronto 13, Seattle 4
Thursday: Game 4: Toronto 8, Seattle 2
Friday: Game 5: Seattle 6, Toronto 2 (Mariners lead series, 3-2)
Sunday: Game 6: Seattle at Toronto, 8:03 pm, on FS1
Monday: Game 7: Seattle at Toronto, 8:08 pm, on FOX/FS1 (if necessary)
Note: Carriers and times are subject to change.