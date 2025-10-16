How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners Game 4 ALCS Matchup
Well, Game 3 of the American League Championship Series was more like it for the Toronto Blue Jays.
The 13-4 win over the Seattle Mariners was a cavalcade of home runs. While Andrés Giménez hit his first career postseason home run to tie the game, he was followed by home runs from George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alejandro Kirk and Addison Barger. Another performance like that and Toronto could erase that 2-0 series hole with a win in Game 4 on Thursday.
On the mound, the Blue Jays will send their oldest starting pitcher. The Mariners will start a right-hander that has faced Toronto twice and had trouble with the Blue Jays’ batting order.
If Toronto wins the series it returns to the World Series for the first time since 1993. If Seattle wins the series, the Mariners go to the World Series for the first time in franchise history.
Here is a preview of Game 4 of the ALCS.
How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 16
Game Time: 8:33 pm ET
Watch: FS1
Listen: CJCL/Sportsnet 590 The FAN - 590 AM
Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle
Thursday’s Probable Pitchers
Blue Jays: RHP Max Scherzer (0-0, 0.00 in postseason)
Against Mariners: Has not faced the Mariners this season.
Scherzer was left off the Blue Jays’ roster for the ALDS. Thursday will be his first postseason start since Game 3 of the 2023 World Series for the Texas Rangers. He allowed two hits and no runs in three innings in the start. But it was his final outing of that season. He was diagnosed with a herniated disc after the season.
This campaign was injury-marred as well. He missed three months with right thumb inflammation. He went 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA in 17 starts, with 82 strikeouts and 23 walks in 85 innings. He hasn’t pitched in a game since Sept. 24. How much rust he has to shake off and how long he can go for Toronto will be keys to his start.
Mariners: RHP Luis Castillo (1-0, 0.00)
Against Blue Jays: He faced the Blue Jays twice in 2025, going 1-1. He pitched 10 combined innings, allowing 17 hits, eight runs, four walks and striking out eight.
Castillo made one start and appeared in relief one game in the Mariners’ five-game ALDS series with the Detroit Tigers. In his start, he took a no-decision after he threw 4.2 innings of one-hit baseball. He struck out three and walked four. He was the winning pitcher in Seattle’s epic 15-inning win over Detroit in Game 5 of the ALDS. He went 1.1 innings and didn’t allow a hit. He struck out one.
He took every turn in the regular season, making 32 starts and going 11-8 with a 3.54 ERA. He struck out 162 and walked 46 in 180.2 innings. He will be pitching on an extra day’s rest and hasn’t started a game in more than a week.
American League Championship Series
(best-of-seven)
No. 2 Seattle Mariners vs. No. 1 Toronto Blue Jays
Sunday: Game 1: Seattle 3, Toronto 1
Monday: Game 2: Seattle 10, Toronto 3
Wednesday: Game 3: Toronto 13, Seattle 4 (Mariners lead series, 2-1)
Thursday: Game 4: Toronto at Seattle, 8:33 pm, FS1
Friday: Game 5: Toronto at Seattle, 6:08 pm, FS1
Sunday, Oct. 19: Game 6: Seattle at Toronto, 8:03 pm, on FS1 (if necessary)
Monday, Oct. 20: Game 7: Seattle at Toronto, 8:08 pm, on FOX/FS1 (if necessary)
Note: Carriers and times are subject to change.